DVAC searches 14 places in TN linked to Thangamani disproportionate assets case

This is the second time that the DVAC has conducted searches in connection to the case in one week.

Authorities of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in Tamil Nadu conducted searches at 14 places on Monday, December 20, in connection to the investigation of a disproportionate assets case registered against senior AIADMK leader and former state minister P Thangamani. This is the second time that the DVAC has conducted searches in connection to the case in one week.

According to reports, the searches were being conducted in three places in Erode, one in Salem and 10 in Namakkal. All the places were said to belong to his relatives and associates. Further details including an official statement is awaited. Earlier in December, the DVAC had raided 69 premises of the minister and his close associates in many districts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

The First Information Report (FIR) registered in the case had earlier stated that Thangamani and his family amassed disproportionate income worth over 4.85 crore between 2016 and 2020. The FIR stated that Thangamani had savings of about Rs 2.60 crore between May 23, 2016 and March 31, 2020, and so the financial resources and properties that were acquired by him, his wife and his son should not have exceeded Rs 2,60,08,282.

“But he has acquired assets worth Rs. 4,85,72,019, in excess, out of his total income, which is disproportionate to the known sources of income,” the FIR said. The DVAC also said that there was “reliable information that they have invested huge amounts from the ill-gotten money in crypto assets.”

Members of the AIADMK including former Chief Ministers O Panneerselvam and E Palaniswami had condemned the searches carried out last week, claiming that it was “political vendetta”. In a joint statement, they said, "The DVAC raids were conducted due to political vendetta. This is to divert the attention of people from the poor governance as well as due to the issues within the DMK relating to dynastic politics being adopted by the Chief Minister and his family."

