Dulquer Salmaan to team up with director Rosshan Andrrews

The actor will not only play the main lead of the film but also produce it under his banner Wayfarer Films.

Flix Entertainment

Dulquer Salmaan will act in a film to be directed by versatile filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews. This will be the first time Dulquer teams up with the director. Ace scriptwriter duo, Bobby and Sanjay, will be writing the script for this film.

Besides playing the lead role in the film, Dulquer will be bankrolling it under his banner Wayfarer Films. The production house came up with a casting call announcement looking out for fresh talents. The shooting of this film is expected to commence in January next year.

Dulquer recently joined the sets of the Tamil film Hey Sinamika, which resumed after a long break. The film went on the floor in March this year but had to be halted due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. After a seven-month break, the shooting has recommenced.

Touted to be a romantic comedy, Hey Sinamika will mark the directorial debut of ace choreographer Brindha Gopal. Hey Sinamika will have Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari playing the female leads. The technical crew of this film includes Govind Vasantha for music with Preetha Jayaraman handling the camera.

On the commencement of Hey Sinamika, Dulquer wrote on his social media page earlier, “The magic of new beginnings ! Starting the journey of #HeySinamika with some lovely ladies Aditi Rao Hydari, Kajal Aggarwal and under the guidance of my dearest Brinda master ! @jiostudios @dulQuer @aditiraohydari @MsKajalAggarwal @brindagopal @JioCinema @globalonestudio.”

Besides Hey Sinamika, Dulquer has Kurup, a Malayalam film, and Vaan, another Tamil film in the making.

Kurup, directed by Srinath Rajendran, is scripted by Daniell Sayooj Nair and KS Aravind while Jithin K Jose has penned the story. Dulquer plays the real life fugitive Sukumara Kurup and Indrajith will be seen as the cop investigating the crime committed by him. Shine Tom Chacko has been roped in to play the role Bhasi Pillai. Kurup also stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Sunny Wayne in pivotal roles. The film is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan’s production house, Wayfarer Films, and M Stars.

Watch: Trailer of Kurup

Vaan, directed by Ra Karthik, is bankrolled by Selva Kumar J under the banner of Kenanya Films. Earlier, there were reports of Vaan being a travelogue laced generously with romance but the director has refuted this. Karthik added that it will have adequate doses of romance, emotions and travel among other things.

(Content provided by Digital Native)