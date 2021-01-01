Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Kurup’ to release in five languages

The film is directed by Srinath Rajendran, who made Dulquer’s first film 'Second Show'.

Flix Entertainment

Dulquer Salmaan’s movie Kurup will release in five languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada. The film is directed by Srinath Rajendran, who made Dulquer’s first film Second Show. Kurup also stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Sunny Wayne in pivotal roles.

On New Year’s Eve, Dulquer released a new poster of the film. He wrote, “Happy happy new year to all you lovely people from the entire team of #Kurup. Releasing across languages and telling the story of India’s longest wanted fugitive, this is a movie I am hoping all of you will get to watch in the theaters. Here’s to a brighter & more promising 2021.”

The film is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan's production company Wayfarer films in association with M-Star. It is based on the real life character Sukumara Kurup, a fugitive.

Dulquer plays Sukumara Kurup and Indrajith will be seen as the cop investigating the crime. Shine Tom Chacko has been roped in to play the role of Bhasi Pillai. The film has been shot extensively in various places in north India, Mangalore, and Dubai. Luca fame Nimish Ravi has been roped in as the cinematographer and Daniell Sayooj Nair and KS Aravind have crafted the script and dialogues.

Dulquer has recently wrapped up shooting for his Tamil film Hey Sinamika. The film went on the floor in March this year but had to be halted due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. After a seven-month long break, the shooting recommenced recently. The film will mark the directorial debut of ace choreographer Brindha Gopal. Touted to be a rom com, Hey Sinamika will have Kajal Agarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari playing the female leads.

Dulquer has also recently signed a deal to star in a film, to be directed by Rosshan Andrrews. Touted to be a cop thriller, the scripting for this film is done by Bobby and Sanjay.

The actor also awaits the release of his long-pending Tamil project Vaan, directed by Ra Karthik, which is bankrolled by Selva Kumar J under the banner of Kenanya Films.

(Content provided by Digital Native)

