Dulquer Salmaan-Rosshan Andrrews film â€˜Saluteâ€™ to go on floors

Reports say that Bollywood actor Diana Penty has been signed up to play the female lead in the film.

Dulquer Salmaan and director Rosshan Andrrews will begin work on the new film Salute on February 3 in Kollam. Reports say that Bollywood actor Diana Penty has been signed up to play the female lead in the film.

Noted writer duo in the Malayalam film industry â€“ Bobby and Sanjay -- are scripting this Dulquer Salmaan starrer which is touted to be a cop thriller. Apart from playing the lead role in it, Dulquer is bankrolling the film under his banner Wayfarer Films.

The actorâ€™s upcoming film is Kurup, directed by Srinath Rajendran. The two had made their debut together with the film Second Show in 2012.

Kurup is based on the real life story of Sukumara Kurup, one of the most wanted criminals in the history of India. The film is scripted by Daniell Sayooj Nair and KS Aravind while Jithin K Jose has penned the story.

Dulquer also has a couple of Tamil films in the pipeline â€“ Vaan and Hey Sinamika.

Vaan, directed by Ra Karthik and bankrolled by Selva Kumar J under the banner of Kenanya Films, is in the making. The technical crew of the film comprises George C Williams for cinematography, A Sreekar Prasad for editing and Dheena Dhayalan to compose music.

A couple of months ago, the shooting of Hey Sinamika recommenced after a long break. The film went on the floor in March last year but had to be halted due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. After a seven-month break the shooting was wrapped up recently. Starring Dulquer in the lead role, the film will mark the directorial debut of ace choreographer Brindha Gopal. Touted to be a rom com, Hey Sinamika will have Kajal Agarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari playing the female leads. The technical crew of this film includes Govind Vasantha for music with Preetha Jayaraman handling the camera. The film is bankrolled by Jio Studios, which will be its first production venture in Kollywood.

