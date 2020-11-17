Dulquer Salmaan-Roshan Andrews film titled â€˜Saluteâ€™?

The title of this film has not yet been officially announced.

Flix Mollywood

Reports about director Roshan Andrews teaming with Dulquer Salmaan for a project surfaced a few weeks ago much to the delight of the film buffs. While there is no official confirmation about the title of this film, we hear that the tentative title is Salute. Noted writer duo Bobby â€“ Sanjay will be scripting this film. Sources in the know say that Dulquer Salmaan will be seen as a cop in it. Apart from playing the lead role, the actor is producing the film under his banner Wayfarer Films.

While the groundwork for this film is on, Dulquer is waiting for the release of the Srinath Rajendran directorial Kurup. His character is based on the real-life fugitive Sukumara Kurup, whose story perplexed the people of Kerala for decades. Kurup is scripted by Daniell Sayooj Nair and K S Aravind, while Jithin K Jose penned the story. Reportedly, the film was well-researched before it went on the floors.

Another Dulquer starrer, Vaan, directed by RA Karthik and bankrolled by Selva Kumar J under the banner of Kenanya Films, is also in the making. The film will be shot in multiple locations, including various locations in Himachal Pradesh, Gangtok, Kolkata, Goa, Chennai and Coimbatore. Rumours are that the storyline of this film requires four heroines to share the screen space with Dulquer; talks are on with Nivetha Pethuraj and Shalini Pandey to play these roles. Details about the heroines will be revealed when the deal is sealed, say sources. Further, we hear that Dulquer will be sporting several get-ups in the film. Earlier, there were reports of Vaan being a travelogue laced generously with romance, but the director has refuted this.

The technical crew of Vaan comprises George C Williams for cranking the camera, A Sreekar Prasad for taking editing and Dheena Dhayalan for music. Sources say that the filmmakers are contemplating on making Vaan into a bilingual â€“ in Tamil and Telugu â€“ following the massive success of Mahanati, in which Dulquer played the late legendary actor Gemini Ganesan.

Recently, the shooting of Dulquerâ€™s Tamil film Hey Sinamika recommenced after a long break. The film went on the floors in March this year, but had to be halted due to the outbreak of the pandemic. After a seven-month long break, the shooting continued recently. Starring Dulquer in the lead role, the film will mark the directorial debut of ace choreographer Brindha Gopal. The film is touted to be a rom-com. Hey Sinamika will have Kajal Agarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari playing the female leads. The technical crew of this film includes Govind Vasantha for music, with Preetha Jayaraman handling the camera. Hey Sinamika is being bankrolled by Jio Studios, which will be its maiden production venture in Kollywood.

Read : Hereâ€™s the update on Mohanlal starrers â€˜Ramâ€™ and â€˜Drishyam 2â€™