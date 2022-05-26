Dulquer, Rashmika and Mrunal Thakur’s Sita Ramam to release in August

‘Sita Ramam’ will be simultaneously released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam, marking Dulquer’s Tollywood debut.

Flix Tollywood

The release date of actors Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming movie Sita Ramam was unveiled on Wednesday, May 25. The movie is bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema. It is slated for theatrical release on August 5. Sita Ramam will be simultaneously released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.

In Telugu, the tagline for Sita Ramam is 'Yuddham tho Raasina Premakatha,' which translates to 'A love story with the war’. The supporting cast includes actors Sumanth, Gautam Menon, Prakash Raj, Tharun Bhascker, Shatru, Bhoomika Chawla, Rukmini Vijay Kumar, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore and others. Sharing the news with fans on May 25, Dulquer Salmaan wrote, “An epic story. A film that felt like we stepped into a dream. Time travelling to a glorious era rich in colours, sights and sounds. This is a love letter from the pages of history delivering soon to theatres near you…#SitaRamam Worldwide release on Aug 5th, 2022.”

The film marks Malayalam star Dulquer Salman’s Tollywood debut under Hanu Raghavapudi's direction. The glimpse video which was unveiled in April this year, hinted that actor Rashmika will be introduced as a character with shades of Lord Hanuman, a hindu mythological figure, who brings together the protagonists Rama and Sita. The story is inspired from Hindu epic Ramayana.

While unveiling the glimpse video earlier, Dulquer extended his gratitude to the cast and crew. “The stunning and headstrong Sita to my Ram @mrunalthakur, the fireball rebel Afreen @rashmika_mandanna & the fearless and galant Vishnu Sir played by the gentleman actor, my beloved @sumanth_kumar Anna amongst others. Every single cast and crew member are of the finest in the country and it’s been a sheer blessing to experience this film. @hanurpudi sir your writing, passion, vision and boundless energy to bringing #SitaRamam to fruition was contagious and inspiring. @swapnaduttchalasani you’ve been the bedrock of this team backing this vision with all your might and conviction. #AshwiniDutt garu you will always be my favourite and your constant presence and commitment is something all of us can count on just like we would a father.”

