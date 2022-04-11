Watch: Glimpse video from Dulquer, Rashmika and Mrunal Thakur's Sita Ramam is out

Helmed by filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi, the film is likely to be an adaptation of the Hindu epic ‘Ramayana’.

Malayalam star Dulquer Salman is all set to make his Tollywood debut under Hanu Raghavapudi's direction.The producers of the upcoming film announced its titleon the occasion of Rama Navami on Sunday, April 10. Billed as a story related to war, the movie is titled Sita Ramam. Dulquer is said to be essaying the role of a soldier, while the film is likely to track his love story.

The producers of Sita Ramam released a video, featuring Sumanth's voiceover. The video hints that actor Rashmika will be introduced as a character with shades of Lord Hanuman, a hindu mythological figure, who brings together the protagonists Rama and Sita. The story is inspired from Hindu epic Ramayana. The film is bankrolled under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema.

Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna are the female leads in the movie, while the supporting cast reportedly includes Gautham Menon, Prakash Raj, Sumanth, and others in crucial roles. Sharing the glimpse video and the title poster on Instagram, Dulquer wrote: “Super hyped to present the first glimpse of our #SitaRamam. My homecoming with @vyjayanthimovies and first time collab with so many amazing artists.”

Extending his gratitude to all the actors who are part of the cast, Dulquer wrote, “The stunning and headstrong Sita to my Ram @mrunalthakur, the fireball rebel Afreen @rashmika_mandanna & the fearless and galant Vishnu Sir played by the gentleman actor, my beloved @sumanth_kumar Anna amongst others. Every single cast and crew member are of the finest in the country and it’s been a sheer blessing to experience this film.”

He also thanked the director and the producers. “@hanurpudi sir your writing, passion, vision and boundless energy to bringing #SitaRamam to fruition was contagious and inspiring. @swapnaduttchalasani you’ve been the bedrock of this team backing this vision with all your might and conviction. #AshwiniDutt garu you will always be my favourite and your constant presence and commitment is something all of us can count on just like we would a father,” the actor’s post read.

