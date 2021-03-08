Dulquer presents first look poster from upcoming film ‘Salute’

Blurb: Dulquer Salmaan essays the role of a cop in this upcoming Malayalam movie that has Diana Penty starring opposite him

Flix Mollywood

Popular Mollywood actor Dulquer Salmaan took to social media to reveal the title and first look poster from his upcoming Malayalam film, Salute. Dulquer is dressed as a cop in the poster that was released on Monday. He is seen sitting on a bike and strikes a pose with a police baton/ lathi. The actor started the caption on a funny note by acknowledging that he is presenting his own movie. He then praised all the members of the cast and crew.

“As embarrassing at it is. Here’s me presenting myself in our newest film titled “Salute” ! Saluting our wonderful cast and crew @DianaPenty @Music_Santhosh @sreekar_prasad @salutemovie2021 @dqswayfarerfilm #RosshanAndrrews #BobbySanjay #SaluteFL #SaluteFirstLook #SaluteMovie,” the tweet read.

Bollywood actor Diana Penty has been roped in to star opposite Dulquer in the Rosshan Andrrews directorial. Salute will mark her Mollywood debut. Actor Saniya Iyappan, will also be seen in a pivotal role in the movie.

Veteran actor Lakshmi Gopalaswamy will also be seen in an important role. The actor took to Instagram to express her happiness about collaborating with Dulquer on the project. “Such a delight to work with Dulquer and in his film production. Humble, warm and such a natural at his craft. 20 years began my career acting with his dad!” her caption read.

The film is scripted by popular writer duo Bobby- Sanjay. Touted to be a cop thriller, Salute is produced under Dulquer’s home banner Wayfarer Films. The film marks the fifth venture from his production house.

The background score and soundtrack will be set by popular music composer Santosh Narayanan, while the movie is being edited by National Award recipient Sreekar Prasad. The action sequences have been directed by stunt choreographer Dhilip Subbarayyan.

Earlier, the makers of the film released a few stills from the sets of Salute where Dulquer is seen sporting a casual and fun look wearing a white T-shirt, and a cap worn backwards.

Dulquer will also be seen in the upcoming crime thriller Kurup and Tamil romantic-comedy movie Hey Sinamika.