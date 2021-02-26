Dulquer sports new get-up for Rosshan Andrrews movie ‘Salute’

The film will be a cop thriller, written by Bobby and Sanjay, and produced by Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films.

Flix Mollywood

A few days ago, Dulquer Salmaan joined the sets of the Rosshan Andrrews’s directorial tentatively titled Salute. The makers have now released a couple of stills from the sets, showing the actor in a new get-up with a cap worn backward and looking playful.

Noted writer duo in the Malayalam film industry Bobby – Sanjay is scripting this Dulquer Salmaan starrer which is touted to be a cop thriller. Besides playing the lead role, Dulquer is bankrolling it under his banner Wayfarer Films.

Earlier, when the project was announced, Dulquer wrote on his social media page, “Extremely happy to announce our newest venture. This is Production No 5 from #Wayfarer Films. I get to join hands with the super talented Rosshan Andrrews and the dynamic writing team of Bobby-Sanjay. We have a delightful cast featuring a personal favorite of mine Manoj (K Jayan) ettan, the lovely Diana Penty and a long list of great talents. This is a film I’m very excited about. Will keep you all posted as we go along this journey. Love and gratitude to all of you! (sic).”

Bollywood actor Diana Penty is on board playing the female lead in this flick and it will mark her debut in Mollywood. The director has also roped in Sania Iyappan for an important role. She recently joined the sets of the film and shared a few pictures taken with director Rosshan Andrrews and Dulquer Salmaan on her social media page.

Veteran actor Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, who is also on board playing a crucial role in Salute, wrote on Instagram, “Such a delight to work with dulquer and in his film production . Humble, warm and such a natural at his craft. 20 years began my career acting with his dad! #southindianactress#mollywood #trivandrum #wayfarermovies#heartthrob #mammooty #moviestar #mollywood .love to all.”

Amith Chakkalakkal has been roped in to play a pivotal role in this flick which also has a number of newbies selected through auditions.

(Content provided by Digital Native)