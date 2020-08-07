Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight splits in two on Karipur runway, many injured

According to some reports, the Air India Flight 1344 from Dubai overshot the runway while landing.

An Air India Flight from Dubai to Kozhikode in Kerala crashed at the Calicut International Airport -- also known as the Karipur airport -- while landing on Friday night. While it is unclear how many people were on board, according to reports several people have been injured in the incident. The injured have been taken to hospitals near the airport, which is in Malappuram. The incident happened around 7.40 pm on Friday. The aircraft seems to have overshot the tabletop runway and plunged 30 feet down. This resulted in the aircraft splitting with serious damage to the cockpit area. There were around 140 people on the flight including passengers and crew.

Currently, it's raining heavily in Kozhikode. According to sources, flights are usually diverted to nearby airports if the weather is bad at the Karipur airport, since it's a tabletop airport. However, it wasn't done on Friday.

Many ambulances had rushed to the spot. Two people are feared dead and many severaly injured. 20 people have been shifted to the Kundotti Mercy Hospital.

In a statement, an Air India Express spokesperson said, “Air India Express flight IX 1344 operated by B737 aircraft from Dubai to Calicut overshot runway at Kozhikode at 1941 hours tonight. No fire reported at the time of landing. There are 174 passengers, 10 infants, 2 pilots and five cabin crew on board the aircraft. As per the initial reports rescue operations are on and passengers are being taken to hospital for medical care.”

MLA TV Ibrahim told the media that all ambulances from Kozhikode and Malappuram have been redirected to the airport. He added that while he has heard there were three casualties, he hasn't been able to reach airport authorities to confirm the same. IUML leader Kunjalikutty said that

A tabletop runway is a runway that is located on the top of a plateau or hill with one or both ends adjacent to a steep precipice which drops into a deep gorge. This type of runway creates an optical illusion which requires a very precise approach by the pilot

This is a developing story. These are images from the crash site. TNM is finding more information on the incident.