‘Not sure what happened’: Passenger on Air India Express flight tells media

The flight crashed at Kozhikode International Airport on Friday night, and at least two have been reported dead.

news Flight accident

A passenger aboard the Air India Express Flight from Dubai to Kozhikode — which crashed at Kozhikode International Airport on Friday night, leaving many injuries and at least two dead — recalled that she ‘was not sure what happened’ and that the ‘flight was moving at a high speed.’

Jaya, a passenger, told News24, “Not sure what happened. There was an announcement that the flight is going to land, not sure what happened after that. I was sitting backwards. Those sitting in the front are injured, there are even children. The flight was moving at a high speed, everyone is now saying this.”

The incident occurred on Friday around 7.40 pm. Air India Express IX 1344 flight had 174 passengers, 10 infants, two pilots and five cabin crew, according to reports. It’s said that the aircraft skid while landing off the tabletop runaway. As a result, it plunged 30 feet. Visuals show the aircraft having split into two. At the time, there was heavy rain and poor visibility.

Passengers have been shifted to various hospitals, including Relief and Mercy hospitals in Kondotty in Malappuram. Over 45 have been injured so far, and many were moved from the debris and rushed to hospitals. Some passengers are in critical condition.

Rescue operations are still underway at the crash site.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called for emergency relied work to be carried out. He directed the Minister for Local Self Government AC Moideen to rush to the spot to coordinate rescue efforts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also spoken to the chief minister over the phone and extended assistance.