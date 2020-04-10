Dry fruits, eggs, bananas: Here's what's on the menu at quarantine centres in Andhra

"This is an optimal diet prescribed by most experts to boost the immune system. It helps those in quarantine stay healthy," a government release said.

Those kept in quarantine centres in Andhra Pradesh are being served fruits, dry fruits and eggs to boost their immunity.

Fruits like oranges, bananas, dry fruits including cashews nuts, almonds, dates and pistachios along with boiled eggs are being served to ensure that the diet helps those in quarantine in staying healthy during these testing times.

The items were served to inmates at quarantine centres in Nuzvid and Vijayawada revenue divisions in Krishna district.

On the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, all other quarantine centres across the states have been asked to follow the same menu, the release added.

Migrant workers, homeless people and the underprivileged, who were the worst affected due to the ongoing lockdown, were being served eggs, dal, chickpeas apart from rice and vegetables at the relief centres to make them healthier, the release said.

With 15 new cases getting reported on Thursday evening, Andhra Pradesh's tally of COVID-19 cases reached 363. Eleven cases were reported from Prakasam district, two from Guntur district and one each from East Godavari and Kadapa districts.

With one person getting discharged from the hospital in Chittoor district, the number of cured patients in the state stood at 10 on Thursday. The discharged person is a 25-year old male with a travel history to the UK.

Despite no new cases getting reported in the latest batch of tests, Kurnool district continues to lead with 75 cases. With two new cases on Thursday, Guntur's tally climbed further to 51. Nellore district remained in the third position with 48 positive cases.

The state also reported two deaths, one each from Anantapur and Guntur districts, taking the death toll in Andhra Pradesh to six.

