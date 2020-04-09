Andhra govt takes over 58 private hospitals to fight COVID-19

The state government said that a total of 19,114 beds were available in these private institutions.

The Andhra Pradesh government has taken over 58 private hospitals across 13 districts in the state in a bid to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a press note, the state government said that a total of 19,114 beds were available in these private institutions.

Out of this, 17,111 were non-ICU beds, 1,286 were ICU beds and 717 were isolation beds.

Kurnool district, which has seen a sharp spike in cases, saw six private hospitals being taken over, followed by the districts of Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Krishna, Nellore and Chittoor where five private hospitals each were taken over.

In Srikakulam, Guntur, Prakasam and Anantapur, four private hospitals were taken over in each district, while three hospitals each were taken over in West Godavari and Kadapa districts.

Speaking about the decision, state nodal officer Girija Shankar said, "A lot of private institutions responded to the Chief Minister's call to the private sector to get involved in this fight against COVID-19. This will further boost our medical infrastructure and help the state brace for any eventuality."

The state government has also introduced a 'COVID Warrior Volunteer' scheme. Under the scheme, the government has invited applications from students of medical, dental, Unani and Ayurveda colleges in the state to apply as volunteers in the fight against COVID-19.

Apart from the 271 colleges spread across the 13 districts of the state, the government is also opening the scheme to students of associated courses. The scheme also welcomes doctors and medical professionals from private hospitals to serve as volunteers in quarantine centres.

The warrior volunteers will get priority in medical and health department recruitments that the state government undertakes in the future.

Meanwhile, the press note from the government added, "Production of ventilators, testing kits and other equipment which has already started in Visakhapatnam will further embolden the system in the state and help the frontline warriors cope with the pressure. An order for 3 lakh rapid testing kits has already been placed by the government."

