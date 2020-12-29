Drunk Chennai doctor escapes with police car and rams into autorickshaw, arrested

The doctorâ€™s car had been seized by the police for driving under the influence of alcohol.

A doctor who tried to make away with a police vehicle in an inebriated state and crashed it into an autorickshaw was arrested by the Chennai police. The incident took place in the wee hours of Monday on Harrington Road.

According to reports, 31-year-old Muthu Ganesh, a resident of Arakkonam, practises medicine at a private hospital in Kundrathur. Around 1.30 am on Monday, he was driving on Harrington road when the police stopped him for a routine breathalyser test. Initially, he refused to blow into the device and tried to drive past by showing his hospital identity card. However, the police insisted that he blow into the breathalyser, which showed that he was driving under the influence of alcohol. The police then asked him to park the vehicle on the side of the road and sent him home in an autorickshaw.

In a couple of hours, Muthu Ganesh reportedly came to the Ega signal on Poonamallee high road and asked the police to return his car. However, the police refused to return his car and told him to collect it in the morning from the station after paying the fine. The doctor then started using his mobile phone to call someone while the policemen returned to their work. It was then that Muthu Ganesh drove away with the police vehicle parked on the side of the road. Noticing this, one of the policemen on duty stopped a motorbike and chased the vehicle. As the vehicle reached the Gengu Reddy subway, Muthu Ganesh rammed the police vehicle into an autorickshaw, injuring three persons.

The policeman who chased Muthu Ganesh reached the spot and arrested him. The injured persons were sent to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treatment and the doctor was remanded to judicial custody in Puzhal prison.