Drunk businessman rams car into vehicles outside Hyderabad cafe, one dead

The accused had a blood alcohol count of 63 mg/100 ml against the legal limit of 30 mg/100 ml.

In a tragic incident, a 40-year-old school correspondent was killed in the early hours of Wednesday by a drunk driver who lost control of his car and rammed into the victim, who was having tea at the parking area of a hotel.

The incident took place close to Genpact office near Hafeezpet in Miyapur. The accused has been identified as 25-year-old Korada Sateesh, who was into sand business.

After the breath analyser test, police found that Sateesh had a blood alcohol count (BAC) level of 63 milligram/100 milliliter against the legal limit of 30 mg/100 ml.

In an inebriated condition, Sateesh who was driving his father's car, knocked down Mohammad Afsar and crashed into other vehicles before it came to a halt. In the accident, Afsar died almost instantaneously, while another person suffered injuries, The New Indian Express reported.

The Times of India reported that the incident took place at around 12.30 am and according to the report, along with Sateesh, there were other persons who fled from the spot following the accident.

However, Sateesh was caught and handed over to police by locals. Police have registered a case against the accused and taken him into custody.

The deceased, Afsar, was running a school in Sangareddy district. He was a resident of BHEL, MIG Colony.

According to the family, Afsar went to Miyapur to collect some study material for his students when the tragedy occurred. His body was taken to Gandhi hospital for a post mortem. Afsar is survived by his wife and two children. The family sought maximum punishment against Sateesh for claiming the life of Afsar.

In a similar incident of driving under the influence of alcohol, earlier in November, a businessman driving BMW driving on the wrong side of the road killed a two-wheeler in Madhapur.

