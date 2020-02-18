An overspeeding car falls off Bharatnagar flyover early Tuesday morning killing one and leaving five injured in Hyderabad @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/WS13cr2jVF— Rahul V Pisharody (@rahulvpisharody) February 18, 2020
Sanath Nagar police have registered a case under 337 (causing hurt by act of endangering life of personal safety of others) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against Sunil. The injured were taken to Gandhi hospital for treatment.
This is the second such incident in the city in less than three months. On November 23 last year, a speeding car fell off the newly inaugurated Biodiversity Flyover in the information Technology corridor. A woman who was waiting at the pavement below, was killed and two others were injured.
KK Milan Rao, the CEO of a start-up, who was driving the car, escaped with minor injuries. Police said the car was zipping past at a speed of over 100 km per hour at the time of the accident. HoweverMilan Rao's counsel said he was driving the vehicle at 50-60 kmph and blamed the accident on the faulty design of the flyover.
The accident forced the authorities to close the flyover for traffic for nearly one-and-half months. It was re-opened last month after putting in place additional safety measures including rumble speed breakers and strictly enforcing maximum speed limit of 40 kmph.
