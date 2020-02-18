A 22-year-old was killed while five others were injured after the car in which they were travelling hit the railing of the Bharat Nagar flyover and fell off it. In the accident that happened on Tuesday morning, Suhail, a resident of Borabanda who was sitting next to the driver died. Police say that car was over speeding and they are verifying if the driver named Sunil was driving under the influence of alcohol.

The incident took place at around 2.30 am. The car was travelling from Bharat Nagar towards Erragadda. CCTV footage of the accident shows the car hurtling down the flyover and crashing on the road. Underneath the flyover is a busy vegetable market, and at the time of the accident, some workers were unloading the goods. Fortunately, the workers noticed the car crashing and fled from the spot.



Sanath Nagar police have registered a case under 337 (causing hurt by act of endangering life of personal safety of others) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against Sunil. The injured were taken to Gandhi hospital for treatment.



Speaking to TNM Sanathnagar, SI, Narasimha Goud said, "It is a clear case of rash driving. We are examining if the group of six friends in the car were drunk. The condition of the injured is stable. We have registered a case and the investigation is underway."



This is the second such incident in the city in less than three months. On November 23 last year, a speeding car fell off the newly inaugurated Biodiversity Flyover in the information Technology corridor. A woman who was waiting at the pavement below, was killed and two others were injured.