Schools across Tamil Nadu reopened for offline classes for the first time in over a year and a half for the students of classes 1 to 8, on Monday, November 1.

With drums, balloons, stationery, chocolates and roses, students from Class 1 to 8 in Tamil Nadu were welcomed back to schools on Monday, November 1. It was after nearly 19 months that students from Class 1 to 8 were returning to their classrooms as schools across Tamil Nadu reopened on Monday. And when they did, the schools decided to give the students a grand and traditional welcome.

In fact, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was at the forefront in welcoming students to their classrooms after a long hiatus induced by the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. Chief Minister MK Stalin, who had earlier called for a cordial welcome for the returning children, visited a Chennai Corporation-run institution at Guindy in Chennai and distributed education kits and sweets to the students. State ministers EV Velu and Ma Subramanian, too, accompanied the CM.

In some places, children were given the traditional Tamil reception involving Nagaswaram-Thavil instruments, which is used during auspicious occasions, including weddings. In many schools, teachers and administrators greeted children by sprinkling rose water and presenting them with flowers and chocolates. COVID-19 protocol, including physical distancing, were in place in classrooms.

In Srivilliputhur, Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu, students were welcomed with drum beats as they stepped out of their houses in uniforms and walked to their school. Most children seemed to be happy over the reunion, with a class 3 student from Chennai saying she was eager to meet many of her friends after a long time.

Across Tamil Nadu, schools reopened for offline classes for the first time in over a year and a half for the students of classes 1 to 8. In September this year, the state government had announced restarting physical classes for the primary students from Monday, saying the decision was taken based on feedback from medical experts, educationists and parents.

Stakeholders had said that students faced stress and a gap in learning as they were confined to their homes since last year, following the emergence of the pandemic, the government had then said. Classes would be held on a rotational basis.

Students of class 9-12 resumed attending physical classes in schools in the state from September 1 this year.

