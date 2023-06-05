Drone show held at Hyderabadâ€™s Durgam Cheruvu to celebrate Telangana Formation Day

A drone show was held by Cyberabad police with 500 drones to showcase the stateâ€™s achievements as part of the BRS governmentâ€™s 21-day celebrations to mark the tenth Telangana Formation Day.

news Hyderabad News

A drone show by Cyberabad police with 500 drones was held at Durgam Cheruvu in Hyderabadâ€™s IT cluster of Hitec City on the night of Sunday, June 4. To mark the decennial celebrations of the formation of Telangana state, the police organised a drone show involving 50 drones. The drone show was conducted on the occasion of â€˜Suraksha Diwasâ€™ (Security Day) celebrated as part of the state governmentâ€™s 21-day decennial celebrations to mark the tenth Telangana Formation Day.

The dark skies over the lake were illuminated in multiple hues to depict the flagship projects of the state government and the police department. The drones were used to create images of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the recently inaugurated 125-foot tall statue of BR Ambedkar and the Telangana Martyrs' Memorial coming up in the city. The drones were from Boatlab Dynamics ad were flown with a pre-programmed algorithm.

The police organised rallies across the state displaying its patrolling vehicles, fire fighting vehicles, and other equipment and showcasing various initiatives taken to maintain law and order. Home Minister Mohammed Mehmood Ali, who launched a rally on Tank Bund in the heart of Hyderabad, claimed that Telangana Police have become number one in the country in terms of the performance of police forces.

A dazzling spectacular drone show by @cyberabadpolice at #Durgamcheruvu this evening on the occasion of #Telangana Raashtra Avatarana Dashabdi Utasavalu - using 500 drones - the biggest drone show ever in #Hyderabad

Congrats @CPCyberabad @KTRBRS pic.twitter.com/paBOKsQ3GS â€” Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) June 4, 2023

What a spectacular Drone show by @CPCyberabad & team



Showcasing the flagship projects of the police department and all other Telangana Govt schemes



Great job and we may need to do this more often now #TelanganaTurns10 #TelanganaFormationDay pic.twitter.com/teobmA7pCt â€” KTR (@KTRBRS) June 4, 2023

