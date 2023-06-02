BRS govt runs six-page ads in English, Hindi dailies on Telangana Formation Day

Telangana CM KCR had earlier announced that an amount of Rs 105 crore would be allotted for various events to be held as part of the 21-day-long celebrations of the tenth Telangana Formation Day.

June 2, 2023 marks the completion of nine years since Telangana state was formed. While the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) — which has been in power in the state since then — has organised many events across Telangana to celebrate the occasion, it has also called on the attention of people across India. The former regional party, which recently went national by changing its name from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to BRS, has spent significant funds on full-page advertisements in the first six pages in all editions of several leading national dailies in both English and Hindu, including The Times of India, The Hindu, and Dainik Bhaskar. A similar ad from the Telangana government was also carried in the Telangana and Hyderabad city editions of the Telugu daily Sakshi (which is owned by a company run by members of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s family.)

The first page of the ads shows the recently inaugurated Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat and the 125-feet tall Ambedkar statue in Hyderabad, with Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao’s figure towering over them. “Under the leadership of KCR, the revolution never stops!” it declares. The ads, which were issued by the Telangana government’s Information and Public Relations Department, also feature several claims about the progress made in the state in the past nine years, including an improvement in per capita income, irrigation and drinking water facilities, and green cover. “Communal harmony and pride in our culture has brought us an identity we never had before,” the ad proclaims.

Subsequent pages of the ad detail various schemes implemented by the BRS government, including the Dalit Bandhu scheme wherein a one-time financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh is provided to Dalit households. They listed several purported achievements of the BRS government in the areas of rural development, health, education, industrial growth, etc. It talks about the ‘revival’ of ‘cultural grandeur’ in Telangana while citing the Yadadri temple project.

Telugu daily Eenadu also carried similar ads in its Telangana and Hyderabad editions on Telangana Formation Day featuring CM KCR — however, these were issued by a BRS leader from Patancheru named Neelam Madhu Mudiraj. This ad shows CM KCR’s glowing face accompanied by his own form on the left. Surrounding the two KCRs are illustrations of the BRS government’s most popularised schemes as well as various conventional markers of Telangana identity. Images of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project, the Yadadri temple, the Hyderabad metro rail, the 125-feet Ambedkar statue as well as the Telangana Thalli (the mother goddess of Telangana), all suffused in pink surround KCR as a statement below reads, “Rashtra Prajalandariki Telangana Rashtra Avirbhava Dinotsava Shubhakankshalu (Best wishes to the citizens of Telangana on the state’s formation day).”

2023 not only marks nine years of Telangana state’s formation but will also witness the state Legislative Assembly elections to be held later this year. CM KCR has also made his ambitions to enter national politics clear ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Earlier on May 25, KCR announced the release of funds worth Rs 105 crore for the Telangana formation's decennial celebrations beginning on June 2. In a meeting with district collectors, KCR announced that the funds would be released to district administrations for state-wide celebrations. The CM further directed officials to ensure that the 21-day-long celebrations are organised in a grand manner, highlighting the sacrifices made by the martyrs of the Telangana statehood movement, and the state's achievements during the last 10 years.

As per the schedule announced by the state government, daily programmes will be held to highlight the progress achieved by the state in sectors such as electricity, agriculture, irrigation, healthcare, and industrial development. The Chief Minister also directed officials to ensure the conduct of the daily programmes from the village level to the state level in a festive atmosphere. He gave directions to them on the programmes to be held in villages, constituencies, and districts. He asked the district collectors to coordinate with ministers, MLAs, and other public representatives for the smooth conduct of the celebrations.

The celebrations will conclude on June 22 with Telangana Martyrs Commemoration Day. People in villages, towns, cities and schools will pay homage to the martyrs and observe silence. A big rally will be taken out in memory of martyrs at Tank Bund in Hyderabad. KCR is expected to inaugurate the newly-constructed Martyrs’ Memorial near Tank Bund.

With IANS inputs