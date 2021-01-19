Dr V Shanta, chairperson of Adyar Cancer Institute, passes away in Chennai

She was rushed to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai after she developed breathing complications on Monday night.

Chairperson of Cancer Institute and senior oncologist Dr V Shanta passed away due to breathing complications in the early hours of Tuesday. Dr Shanta, who made treatment for cancer affordable for all the patients, was aged 94 at the time of her death. Dr Shanta had complained of difficulty in breathing and discomfort and was rushed to Apollo Hospital in Chennai. However, as the doctors were attempting to remove a block in the blood vessel, she passed away at 3.55 am on Tuesday.

Her body is currently being kept at the old building of the Cancer Institute in Adyar for people to pay their respects.

Dr Shanta was born on March 11, 1927, in Chennai to a family of two Nobel laureates in Physics. She completed her school education at National Girls High School and decided to take up medicine as a career. She pursued her degree from Presidency College in Chennai and enrolled for MBBS at Madras Medical College. She completed MBBS in 1940, DGO in 1952 and MD in Obstetrics and Gynecology in 1955.

In the early 1940s, Dr Shanta had shared in multiple interviews that women were not allowed to pursue a career and there was only a little knowledge on cancer treatments in the country.

In 1954, Muthulakshmi Reddy, MD, the first woman medical graduate of India along with Women's India Association founded a first cancer centre — Cancer Institute — in the southern states and Dr Shanta soon joined the institute as the medical officer. After three years, she moved into the Cancer Institute and has been at the Institute since April 13, 1955.

Several doctors, members of the medical fraternity as well as politicians have expressed condolences on social media after the demise of Dr Shanta.

Dr V Mohan, Chairman and Chief Diabetologist at Dr Mohan's Diabetes Specialities Centre, wrote, “End of a legend. One of India’s greatest doctors, the legendary Dr V Shantha was truly an inspiration to generations of doctors. Her contributions will be remembered forever. May her soul attain Shanthi.”

“Dr V Shanta, chairperson of the Adyar Cancer Institute is no more. Forever in service of the poor and needy, she lived in a room within the hospital premises, with the singular mission of cancer cure. A saint, no longer among us,” wrote Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Some of the major impact of late Dr. V. Shanta Cancer Institute Chennai in Cancer Care in India include.

1. Duty exemption for cancer drugs

2. Free travel for cancer patients in trains and buses.

3. Making cancer a notifiable disease in TN.

4. First cobalt machine in India. — Venkatraman Radhakrishnan (Venky) (@venkymd) January 19, 2021

She also started pediatric oncology as a speciality in India and helped significantly in progress of the specialty. The first pediatric oncology unit in India was established in Cancer Institute in 1960. She was the first pediatric oncologist in India.