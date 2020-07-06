Dr SM Chandramohan, renowned surgical gastroenterologist, passes away in Chennai

The 63-year-old doctor suffered a heart attack on Monday morning.

news Obituary

Dr SM Chandramohan, a renowned surgical gastroenterologist in Chennai, passed away on Monday. The 63-year-old doctor, who was admitted at the Sri Ramachandra Medical College recently following a chest pain, suffered a heart attack on Monday morning.

He had served as the Head of Department of Surgical Gastroenterology at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai until his retirement. He later served as Director of International Student Program at the Sri Ramachandra Medical College in Chennai. Dr Chandramohan was also the founder of Gastric Cancer Help Group and Esophageal Patient’s Support Organisation.

Born in Thanjavur, he completed his MBBS from Thanjavur Medical College in 1979. Dr Chandramohan then went on to finish his MS in General Surgery from Madras Medical College (MMC), graduating as the best outgoing student in the state for the year 1984, and winning the gold medal from Madras University. He later completed his superspeciality in surgical gastroenterology from MMC, training under Prof N Rangabashyam, who was considered a pioneer in the field. Dr Chandramohan was in fact the seventh person in India to qualify with MCh Surgical Gastroenterology degree.

Dr Chandramohan founded the department of Surgical Gastroenterology in the Royapettah Government Hospital, before serving as professor at the Kilpauk Medical College. He was later promoted as Head of the Surgical Gastroenterology Department of RGGGH.

Dr Chandramohan was recognised for his work on upper gastrointestinal disorders. According to his bio, “His pioneering work in the management of caustic injuries of the upper GI tract is widely acknowledged. His innovative surgical techniques in the management of complex pharyngo oesophago gastric strictures due to corrosives is being followed all over the world. Several hundred patients live to tell their story.”

He is survived by his wife Dr Rema Chandramohan, who is the Director of the Institute of Child Health (ICH) and two daughters, who are also doctors.