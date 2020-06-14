'Don't take law into your own hands': Owaisi appeals to attendants of COVID-19 patients

"If there are complaints against the staff, they should be resolved through proper channels," the AIMIM chief said.

Member of Parliament from Hyderabad, Asaduddin Owaisi, on Saturday appealed to the attendants of patients not to take law into their hands, in the backdrop of a recent attack on a duty doctor at the state-run Gandhi Hospital in the city by the kin of a deceased COVID-19 patient.

"Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi appeals to the attenders of COVID-19 patients to not take law into their own hands and to respect healthcare workers. If there are complaints against the staff, they should be resolved through proper channels," the AIMIM tweeted, posting a video appeal by Owaisi.

A duty doctor at Gandhi Hospital was attacked on Tuesday night by the kin of a COVID-19 patient who passed away. The incident triggered protests by junior doctors at the hospital who demanded better security, besides raising other issues.

In the statement, Owaisi said, "It is my request that if your friend or relative is undergoing treatment at a hospital, you must cooperate with authorities and not get carried away by emotions."

"If treatment is not happening properly, you can file a complaint with the higher officials of the hospital. At government hospitals, instead of getting carried away by your emotions, please bring this to our notice and as public representatives, we will take up the issue," he added.

Owaisi also said that amid the COVID-19 crisis, doctors, nurses and hospitals were putting their own lives on the line to help the public.

"My appeal to doctors is to be patient with attenders and treat them properly," he added.

Meanwhile, the striking junior doctors resumed duties on Friday, after they were given an assurance that their demands would be met in 15 days.

Telangana witnessed a major spike in COVID-19 on Saturday, with 253 new cases, taking the tally to 4,737, while eight deaths pushed the fatalities to 182.

Out of the 253 cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) alone accounted for 179, followed by 24 from Sangareddy district. The bulletin said 2,352 people have been discharged so far, while 2,203 were under treatment.

PTI inputs

