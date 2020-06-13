TRS MLA Yadagiri Reddy tests positive for coronavirus, being treated in hospital

Over 15 contacts of the MLA were quarantined and his remaining contacts are being traced, say officials.

TRS MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Hyderabad. He is the first legislator in Telangana to test positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the disease COVID-19.

The 65-year-old was taken to a private hospital in Hyderabad after he showed mild symptoms of the disease, and his samples later tested positive for the virus as per the authorities.

Reddy, who resides in Hyderabad, had recently visited his constituency of Janagaon, participating in several official events. His sample testing positive has raised concerns among officials and lawmakers who came in contact with the MLA in the last few days.

As per reports, the MLA was unwell for the last three days before he was admitted at a corporate hospital in Secunderabad. Along with family members, as many as 10 officials are being tested and their results are awaited. All of them are under isolation, while the family is in self quarantine.

According to officials, the MLA has attended several official and unofficial functions in recent days. Reddyâ€™s health is reportedly stable.

Speaking to TNM, Dr Mahendar District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) said, "As soon as we learnt the matter, around 15 people were directed to be home quarantined. We are also suggesting the same to people who came in contact with the MLA."

When asked about the source of infection, the DMHO said, "The MLA has attended several programmes. The source of information could not be traced at this point of time."

The officer said that his house and office in Jangaon is being disinfected to prevent further spread. According to reports, the MLA took part in Telangana formation day celebrations and a substation inauguration function.

Officials are said to be looking into videos of his recent visit to trace the other contacts. Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan underwent a COVID19 test after his driver tested positive for the coronavirus. Finance Minister Harish Rao was recently home quarantined after his personal assistant (PA) tested positive.

Earlier this week, DMK MLA J Anbazhagan succumbed to COVID19 at a private hospital in Chennai.