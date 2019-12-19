Don't take law into your hands, Karnataka CM Yediyurappa tells his police

CAA

The CM’s statement came after around 200 people were forcibly detained by the Bengaluru police as they attempted to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday warned Bengaluru police against taking law in their own hands. The minister was speaking to the media even as hundreds of protesters gathered at Town Hall, defying Section 144, to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019.

“For no reason should the police take law into their own hands. I will give this instruction to the police right now — if someone is creating law and order problem, police should take action only against them. No action should be taken against common people. I will take action against any police official who takes action against common people,” Yediyurappa told the media on Thursday.

This came hours after historian Ramchandra Guha, who had gone to Bengaluru’s Town Hall to protest against the CAA, and around 200 others were dragged and forcibly detained by the police as they attempted to protest the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in two places in Bengaluru.

“I sincerely appeal to all the political parties and people of India to keep calm. CAA is no threat to people of this country. It is only an Act applied to people from other countries who seek citizenship. CAA does not discriminate on the basis of religion or caste. Vested interests who are doing this (protesting) are doing so with a political interest. The CAA is a national Act, a constitutional provision. There is no question of states rejecting it. As a member of the federal setup, every state is bound by the Constitution,” Yediyurappa said.

He also asked people who are protesting to maintain peace.

“There is false information being spread about CAA. This is being done with malicious political intent and I request people to not pay heed to this. Please do not harm public peace,” he added.

Track live updates here

The detentions on Thursday morning from Town Hall and Mysuru Bank in Bengaluru were made as the protestors had gathered despite orders prohibitory orders being in place in the city. Heavy police presence marked the area since Thursday morning, including 100 policemen and three Karnataka State Reserve Police vehicles.

The imposition of Section 144 of the CrPC was announced late on Wednesday evening in light of at least two major anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests being planned.

Also read: Historian Ramachandra Guha detained at Bengaluru's Town Hall for protesting CAA-NRC