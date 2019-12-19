Live updates: Anti CAA-NRC protests across India amidst clampdown by police

Protests have broken out across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act amid a clampdown by the police, after permissions to hold protests were revoked and Section 144 was imposed in multiple parts of the country.

Section 144 is currently in place across Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh as well as in Red Fort in New Delhi, where a protest was scheduled to take place. Permissions for protests were cancelled not just in these states, but also in Chennai, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure prohibits the assembly of more than four people in a public place. Action can be taken against those who violate prohibitory orders, under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobeying orders promulgated by a public servant).

Across the country, protesters were detained - some even as they barely reached the protest venue - and taken away in buses. Over 200 people have been detained in Bengaluru from both Mysore Bank Circle — where Left parties had called for a protest — as well as Town Hall, where students from the National Law School held a sit-in protest.

In Hyderabad, hordes of students from the Hyderabad Central University have also been detained. A protest was called at Exhibition Grounds in Nampally, and protesters from this location have also been taken to different police stations.Defying the Section 144 in Red Fort, hundreds of protestors also began their march in New Delhi. Two protests are scheduled in the national capital with students and activists on one hand and the Left parties on the other. The two marches are to meet at Shaheen Park near ITO.

