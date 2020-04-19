'Don't lay off employees': Telangana min KTR tells Confederation of Indian Industry

"Social distancing will be the new norm and industries have to make changes in the way they operate," KT Rama Rao said.

Telangana's Minister for Industry and Information Technology (IT) KT Rama Rao on Saturday appealed to the industry not to lay off the employees due to the crisis triggered by the lockdown to curb COVID-19 in the state.

He said if required, the industry may go for austerity measures to overcome this phase. He was speaking at a meeting with members of the Telangana unit of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Responding to the queries by members on the economic revival, he said that 25 percent of the economy is still working and post lockdown, the economic growth may happen in spurts.

Even after the lockdown is lifted, one of the biggest challenges for industry will be to build the confidence of the workforce to return and feel safe. Social distancing will be the new norm and industries have to make changes in the way they operate, he said.

Members requested the government's support for the industry, especially the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, to mitigate the adversities faced by them due to the lock down.

The minister mentioned that the government is committed to the industry in the state and will extend all possible support.

He urged the CII members to explore opportunities in healthcare, medical infrastructure and biotech industries. "Every adversity presents an opportunity and we must strategise and come up with new ideas," he said.

He also requested CII to work on a vision document on new business opportunities and investments in the post-COVID era.

KT Rama Rao said that the government is making efforts to contain and flatten the COVID pandemic curve. Stating that the state is well prepared with sufficient quantities of Personal Protection Equipments (PPEs), masks, testing kits and ventilators, he said citizens need to be careful to maintain personal hygiene and stay indoors to contain the spread.

The minister requested industry to support the government with critical medical infrastructure through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

