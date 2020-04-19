Report to hospital if you have flu symptoms even without travel history: Telangana govt

The government made the announcement as the total COVID-19 tally in the state rose to 809.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

The Telangana government has asked people to report to the nearest hospital if they show any flu-like symptoms, even if they have no travel history or have not met anyone who has tested positive for coronavirus.

"In case of any flu-like symptoms, irrespective of travel history and contact history, the public is requested to report to the nearest government health facility," the state said in its medical bulletin on Saturday night.

"Citizens are requested to wear masks. Home-made, double-layered masks are effective in preventing infection. The masks should not be handled or frequently adjusted by touching the exterior surface. They should be washed every day and can be reused. Safe disposal of masks is essential," the bulletin added.

With 43 more cases of COVID-19 being reported, the total tally in Telangana rose to 809 on Saturday.

According to the bulletin released by the Health Department, the state's death toll remains 18 as no new deaths were reported. There were no recoveries reported during the day. The number of people discharged till now is 186.

Once again, the Greater Hyderabad region accounted for most new cases. As many as 31 people in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits tested positive. Gadwal reported seven cases, followed by Sircilla and Ranga Reddy with two each and Nalgonda one.

Several containment zones have also been set up in the city, to ensure that the virus does not spread further. There are 605 active cases under treatment in hospitals.

The department requested citizens to report to the nearest government health facility in case they had travelled to the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Delhi or contacted any attendee.

The Telangana cabinet is scheduled to meet on Sunday to discuss whether to continue lockdown in the state strictly till May 3, or to give some concessions after April 20, in line with the Centre's thinking.

Read:

Soon medical shops in Hyderabad will collect contact details of those with fever

Negligence at Hyd govt hospital: COVID-19 test reports of patient go missing thrice

IANS inputs