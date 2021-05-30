Donning a PPE suit, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin visits COVID-19 patients in Coimbatore

CM launched 50 car ambulances in Coimbatore district on Sunday.

As the number of COVID-19 cases being reported from Coimbatore district surpassed that of even the capital city of Chennai, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited COVID-19 patients admitted at Coimbatore, Erode and Tirupur hospitals on Sunday afternoon. Stalin visited COVID-19 patients at Government Erode Medical College Hospital on Sunday morning and inspected the 300 newly setup oxygen beds at the hospital.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian and Minister for Housing and Urban Development S Muthusamy accompanied the CM during the inspections. Following the inspection, CM visited Tirupur Government Hospital and inaugurated 100 new oxygen beds. The Chief Minister reportedly interacted with the patients and enquired about their health and facilities at the hospital.

Subsequently, CM Stalin visited Government ESI Medical College and Hospital in Coimbatore on Sunday afternoon, where he proceeded with the inspections. CM also launched 50 car ambulances for COVID-19 patients to be brought into the hospitals without any delay.

According to Coimbatore district administration, when CM MK Stalin visited Coimbatore on May 20, he had ordered to pace up testing and tracing COVID-19 cases. As per CM's order, 820 beds in Codissia and 360 beds at Kumaraguru Engineering College were set up. Besides this, with 3,105 beds 13 COVID special treatment centres were also opened.

Further on Sunday, at Government ESI Medical College and Hospital, CM inspected the COVID-19 wards, facilities available for patients, treatment protocols, daily oxygen usages and food provided to COVID-19 patients. Stalin further inquired about the 328 normal beds, 678 oxygen beds and 213 ICU beds operating at ESI GH.

After interacting with the patients and inspecting the COVID-19 treatment and facilities at the hospital, CM held a review meeting regarding measures to contain COVID-19 spread. As per official data, Coimbatore district on May 26 recorded 4,268 new COVID-19 cases, highest in the state, whereas Chennai recorded 3,561 new cases on the same day.

Since then, Coimbatore district has recorded the highest number of cases compared to Chennai. On May 29 Coimbatore recorded 3,692 new cases, whereas Chennai reported 2,705 new cases.

To contain the spread of the virus, the officials in Coimbatore, Erode and Tirupur, which have also witnessed a surge in numbers, have ramped up the testing, tracking and treating methods in respective districts.