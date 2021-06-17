Don’t publish 2 PUC exams results now, says Karnataka HC

The Karnataka HC told the state government to treat freshers, repeaters and private students with parity.

The Karnataka High Court asked the state government to not publish the results for freshers who appeared for the second Pre-University College (PUC) exams till a decision is taken regarding all categories--freshers, repeaters and private students. The HC bench consisting of Justices BV Nagarathna and Hanchate Sanjeev Kumar was hearing a petition filed challenging the different yardsticks employed for promotion of students from different categories.

“Pending a comprehensive decision to be taken by state, it shall not announce results of those who have not taken the second PUC exams (freshers),” Bar And Bench reported the HC as saying. On June 3, the Karnataka government had announced that all non-repeating students will be passed but those who are either repeaters and private students will have to appear for the exams again in the future. Official records show that over 96,000 students are repeaters and private students.

The Joint Director of the PUC Board Krishnappa had informed the court that a decision will be taken regarding 76,000 repeaters after consultation with the 12-member technical expert committee after it submits its report. But 20,000 private students will have to appear for exams in the future, he has said. The court had rejected this saying there cannot be discrimination as the health of all the students is paramount. Karnataka has around 5 lakh students appearing as freshers for second PUC exams.

“Ultimately, if things were normal, everyone would have sat for exams. Asking these people (repeaters) to attend exams, is what they are questioning. Don’t hold exams till the 12-member expert committee gives a report. Don’t give results to the first year also. They will get results and move on….repeaters will be stuck. You have to have parity,” the HC said as per the Bar And Bench report.

"How can you have different yardsticks for repeaters and private students and fresher students?" the High Court questioned. On June 14, the HC issued a notice to the state government over its decision to pass all second PUC freshers based on their first PU marks while excluding repeaters, private students from this. The hearing has been adjourned to July 5, 2021.