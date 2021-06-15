Karnataka HC questions 'different yardstick' for private II PU, repeating students

While most II PU students will be passed based on their previous years' marks, repeating students and private students will have to appear for the exams.

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, June 14, issued a notice to the state government regarding the state’s “discriminatory” passing of Second Pre-University (PU) students based on the marks obtained in I PU. The court questioned why the option of passing the II PU students has not been extended to repeaters and private students. The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation and gave the government until June 17 to respond, LiveLaw reported.

The state government announced the rule to pass non-repeating and private students in a notification issued on June 3. According to official reports, around seven lakh such students will be benefiting due to the notification. However, around 95,000 students who are repeaters or private students will have to take the examination in future. "How can you have different yardsticks for repeaters and private students and fresher students?" the High Court questioned.

The bench that was hearing the matter asked whether the government will protect the health of all students by having the same standard of passing them, or ask them all to appear for the exam. The bench reportedly told the counsel orally, "You don't mind risking the health of private and repeater students but freshers' health you want to protect, everybody's health should be protected or not? Or tell everybody to take the exam?”

On June 4, Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar in a virtual interaction said that II PU students who have grievances over their grades, can approach the government and the state will allow them to appear for an examination at a later date. This decision came days after the central government announced the cancellation of the Class 12 board examinations over the COVID-19 pandemic.On the same day, it was also announced that the SSLC exams for Class 10 students in Karnataka will likely be held in July, in a new format.