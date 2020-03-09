Domestic airfares in India fall amid coronavirus outbreak

Prices on the Chennai-Bengaluru route were as low as Rs 1,091 on Monday.

Money Coronavirus

Airline travel bookings have reduced in India over fears around coronavirus, with 43 confirmed cases being reported in India as of 1 pm on Monday.

Prices of flight tickets are reducing, and in some cases, are even cheaper than AC train tickets or private bus tickets.

Sabina Chopra, co-founder & COO of Yatra.com, told Quartz that Indians are wary of making fresh bookings. “Indians are wary of making fresh bookings to (coronavirus) affected locations and airfares to these destinations have dropped 20-30%,” she said.

Prices have been on the lower end even for short-term bookings. TNM looked at comparative prices on Google flights for some of India’s busiest domestic routes.

The cheapest Chennai-Bengaluru flights for March 10 were priced at Rs 1,091, with average prices between Rs 1,050 and Rs 1,750.

Prices on Hyderabad-Bengaluru flights continue to fluctuate, with prices dropping to as low as Rs 1,151 at a time when average ticket prices are Rs Rs 1,450 - Rs 2,050. For March 10, the lowest-priced flight is Rs 2,545, with average prices between Rs 2,500 and Rs 4,150.

Prices on India’s busiest corridor and the world’s third busiest domestic route – Delhi-Mumbai – have also reduced to the lower end.

Bengaluru-Delhi, the world’s 19th busiest domestic route for March 10 was also on the lower end with the cheapest flight being Rs 3,179. Tickets usually cost between Rs 2,950 - Rs 4,850, but prices reduced in the last week.

Cancellation charges waived off

GoAir has waived off rescheduling and cancellation charges on all bookings — domestic and international — on all bookings made between March 8 and April 30, and for the travel period between March 8 and September 30. However, a 14-day notice needs to be given to avail both. In case of rescheduling, customers will have to pay the fare difference.

IndiGo has announced waiver of rescheduling charges on tickets booked between March 12, 2020, and March 31, 2020, for its domestic and international flights on similar concerns. IndiGo, however, did not give its customer the option of cancellation. Bookings can be rescheduled with three days’ notice, and payment of the fare difference.

Air India, too, has waived cancellation fees.

Spicejet on Monday announced that it would not be charging any fees for those who wish to reschedule their flights. This applies on existing bookings for travel between March 12 to March 31 and new bookings for travel between March 12 to March 31. The difference in fare will have to be paid.

Air Asia India has announced that from March 8 to March 31, flights on the domestic network can be rescheduled for free. However, it is important to note that the fee waiver only applies the first time one opts to reschedule. One has to reschedule three days prior to the journey.

Airline industry across world faces slump

India has asked citizens to refrain from travelling to China, Iran, Korea, Italy and Japan, and has also advised people not to undertake non-essential travel to countries affected by coronavirus.

Airlines have curtailed or cancelled flights to various locations, and are now offering lower prices, along with waiving off cancellation fees and rescheduling fees in order to keep customers on.

Flights on Southeast Asian routes connecting cities such as Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Seoul have seen a sharp fall in passenger load, other international flights are witnessing poor bookings.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday that the airline industry could lose up to $113 billion in revenue this year due to the impact of the new coronavirus. "The turn of events as a result of COVID-19 is almost without precedent," said Alexandre de Juniac, head of the IATA.

According to Business Standard, airlines have asked the government for a relief package, asking that it include a waiver on landing and parking charges, and a concession on slot allocation. A ‘slot’ in aviation is the permission that airlines receive to use an airport’s infrastructure for a particular time needed for arrivals and departures. Slots are assigned to airlines, and reportedly, if they do not operate at least 80% of their slot, they stand to lose that slot.

