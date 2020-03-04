Flight cancellations due to coronavirus: Indian routes you can obtain refunds on

The coronavirus outbreak has resulted in numerous flight cancellations on routes to China, Singapore and Thailand.

news Coronavirus

There have been a slew of flight cancellations following the coronavirus outbreak across the world, with many countries imposing travel restrictions and issuing travel advisories to their citizens. In many routes that are still operational, the number of flights are being reduced, with passengers being offered the option to reschedule. However, it is important to note that refunds and free rescheduling is being offered only in cases where the airline has cancelled the flight and not if the passenger cancels their travel.

In a statement, Vistara said it was cancelling 54 international flights from March, including on routes connecting Delhi with Bangkok and Singapore, amid weak demand. It said that 20 flights between Delhi and Bangkok, 26 flights between Mumbai and Singapore and 8 flights between Delhi and Singapore were being cancelled in March. For these flights which have been cancelled, customers can choose to be booked on other flights, or opt for a full refund.

SpiceJet too has cancelled flights from New Delhi to Hong Kong flights till March 28, and for these flights, a full refund or fee waiver on changes in travel plan is being given.

GoAir said flight operations to Dammam, Saudi Arabia was suspended after an advisory issued by the Saudi government to not allow non-Saudi residents to enter.

“GoAir has curtailed flights to Thailand by temporarily suspending of certain flights to Bangkok and Phuket sector. GoAir operated daily flights to Bangkok from Mumbai and Delhi and to Phuket from Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. Owing to the current scenario, GoAir has reduced its frequency to one flight from only one sector a day to Thailand and will be operating these flights on a rotational basis,” the airline said.

In light of this, both due to the suspension of flights as well as curtailment, GoAir stated that people have the option of availing a full refund or utilising the booking amount for any future travel with the airline.

Air India curtailed flights to Tokyo, Seoul and Milan from four days to two and from Delhi to Rome from three days to two till March 31. In addition to this, the flights in the Mumbai-Singapore-Delhi sector and the New Delhi-Bangkok-Mumbai sector have been curtailed to four and three days respectively till May 31. Flights from New Delhi to Shanghai and Hong Kong have been cancelled till June 30. For these routes, full refunds are being issued.

IndiGo has suspended flights to China, and has offered to refund or reschedule at no cost. Flights to and from Hong Kong have also been suspended until further notice.

In a travel advisory, Emirates stated that those wishing to travel to Saudi Arabia will have to contact the Emirates office or their travel agent for refunds.