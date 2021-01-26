â€˜Doctorâ€™s daydreamâ€™: DMK mouthpiece Murasoli slams PMK for trying to incite Vanniyars

DMK mouthpiece Murasoli on Monday almost ended speculations about allying with the PMK for the upcoming Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu. In a scathing article titled â€˜Aiming for the DMK, a hungry bird, doctorâ€™s daydreamâ€™, the publication wrote that Dr Ramadoss, the founder of PMK, was daydreaming about a possible alliance. The article was authored by DMKâ€™s Election Work Secretary â€˜Kuthalamâ€™ Kalyanam and took major digs at Ramadossâ€™s recent clarion call to those from the Vanniyar community in the DMK.

Ramadoss had called for the Vanniyars in the DMK to take refuge at a safe place, thus trying to get them to shift loyalties. Stating that DMKâ€™s self-respect factor will not allow it to turn towards a party thatâ€™s gradually becoming dull, the Murasoli piece said that DMKâ€™s structure facilitates adequate representation for all communities. The article also detailed the efforts DMK had taken in the past to provide representation and adequate benefits to Vanniyars, who are the major voters targeted by the PMK.

The Murasoli piece comes at a time when senior DMK leaders like Duraimurugan, who is also the partyâ€™s General Secretary, had hinted at a possible alliance between the PMK and the DMK. The piece, as per reports, is also conclusive proof that DMK chief Stalin is not inclined towards having PMK in his alliance against the AIADMK.

In an earlier report, TNM had reported that PMK had indeed held talks with a few DMK leaders about an electoral alliance. The report also stated that if PMK joins hands with the DMK, then DMKâ€™s existing partners Congress and VCK will have to move out of the alliance. VCK and PMK are political rivals due to the communities they represent. VCK is seen as the party that lends strength to the voices of Scheduled Castes while PMK is seen as a party for Vanniyars, a dominant caste group in Tamil Nadu.

The PMK has also been called an â€˜opportunistâ€™ due to its shifty position when it came to an electoral alliance. For example, the party ended up allying with the AIADMK in the Lok Sabha polls in 2019, despite publicly calling AIADMK corrupt.