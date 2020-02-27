'Do not play with their future': Kerala HC slams CBSE after 28 students unable to write exam

The High Court said this while hearing the issue of 28 students of an unaffiliated Kochi school who were not able to write class 10 board exams.

The Kerala High Court on Thursday slammed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) over the fate of class 10 students of an unaffiliated school in Kochi, who were not able to write board examinations. Criticising the CBSE, the High Court said that the board should show some responsibility and should have prevented such an incident from happening.

Twenty eight students of Arooja Little Star School at Moolamkuzhi in Kochi, studying in class 10 were not able to write the CBSE board exam which started on Monday. Though the school was unaffiliated to CBSE and not recognised by the state government, it had for the past many years made class 10 students write board exams through arrangements made with other schools affiliated to CBSE. But this year, though such an arrangement had not worked out, the school authorities failed to inform students that they cannot write exams. It was only a few days before the exams that school officials finally revealed to the students that they will not be able to write the exam.

“CBSE is allowing schools all across the country as it pleases, but they are not checking how it works. It is those who want to make profit who exploit the silence of CBSE. CBSE should improve its performance. Do not play with the future of the children,” the court said while slamming the representatives of CBSE who were present in court on Thursday.

Considering the petition filed by the management of Arooja Little Star School, the court had on Wednesday, asked the regional officer of CBSE to be present in court on Thursday.

The court also stated that this will be the final warning issued to CBSE. The board has also been asked to submit a detailed affidavit on the matter to the court before next Wednesday.

Delving into the issue further, the court also asked the management of Arooja Little Star School to submit the list of schools where former class 10 students had written their board exams. This will probably get the affiliated schools which helped the unaffiliated schools, also in trouble. The court also asked the Kerala government to inform whether the students will be missing an academic year because of the problem.

