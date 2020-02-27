Alleged serial killer Jolly Joseph attempts suicide in jail, hospitalised

The 47-year-old stands prime accused in the murder of 6 members of her family.

news Koodathayi serial murders

In another development in the Koodathayi serial murders in Kerala, 47-year old Jolly Joseph, prime accused in all 6 murders, attempted to kill herself inside the Kozhikode district prison on Thursday. The incident happened on Thursday morning with the accused using a sharp object to harm herself, police officials confirmed to TNM.

“It happened at around 4:50am on Thursday. There were three other inmates in the cell with Jolly. They immediately informed the warden. Following this, Jolly was first admitted to the district hospital and then the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Haridasan, who is part of the investigating team, told TNM.

Haridasan also confirmed that currently, the 47-year-old’s condition is stable.

“In all our earlier reports, we had said that she would be highly suicidal. Even when we requested the court to not grant her bail, we mentioned this as the reason,” he added.

On February 10, the investigations into the sensational serial murders were finally completed with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) submitting its sixth and final chargesheet in court. The SIT led by Kozhikode rural SP KG Simon submitted chargesheets in the murder of all 6 members of the family which includes Jolly's first husband Roy Thomas, his parents Annamma Thomas and Tom Thomas, his uncle Mathew Manjadiyil, 2-year-old Alphine - daughter of Jolly's second husband Shaju and his first wife Cily.

The police confirmed that had used cynaide to muder most of her victims. However, for 57-year-old Annamma Thomas, Jolly's first victim in 2002, Jolly had used a dog poison named 'Dog Kill' to murder her.

According to the police, the 47-year-old alleged serial murderer had even plotted to kill other people. However, she was caught by the police before she could execute her plan.

All six chargesheets have been filed against Jolly by the police.