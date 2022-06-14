DMK vs Governor: Explaining the ‘sanatana dharma’ debate unfolding in TN

In a statement, DMK MP TR Baalu pointed out that it was a violation of the law for a governor to express religious, sanatana, and varna views, further alleging that Ravi was contradicting the oath he took while assuming office.

Days after waxing lyrical about ‘sanatana dharma’ during an event at Vanagaram in Chennai last Saturday, June 11, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi continues to face severe backlash. At an event organised by the Sabarimala Ayyappa Seva Samajam to celebrate the centennial of ‘Harivarasanam’ — a devotional lullaby sung for the deity at the Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta — the Governor had made the controversial statement that it was “sanatana dharma that built Bharat (India)”.

“Ayyappa seva is rashtra seva (service of the nation), because this country was created by our rishis and sages who expounded and expanded the truth enshrined in our vedas, which became our sanatana dharma,” Ravi had said in his speech. His remarks unsurprisingly drew ire from multiple quarters, with DMK MP TR Baalu stating that the Governor’s statements were in contravention of the Constitution of India, besides being against up to 90% of the country’s population. Issuing a statement condemning Ravi's speech, MDMK MP Vaiko also alleged that Ravi was exposing himself by boasting about the ideology of the RSS and the Sangh Parivar, which denies human equality and upholds the varnashrama (the division of society into four varnas based on birth).

It is not new for constitutional functionaries to participate in religious events. Back in 1951, when former President Rajendra Prasad decided to attend the installation ceremony of Somnath Shiva Linga, then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru wrote to him in a letter dated, "I confess that I do not like the idea of you associating yourself with a spectacular opening of the Somnath temple. This is not merely visiting a temple, which can certainly be done by anyone else, but rather participating in a significant function which unfortunately has several implications". Nehru vehemently opposed his decision, despite which Rajendra Prasad attended the function.

What is sanatana dharma?

Religion organisation Iskcon (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) defines sanatana dharma as the eternal and intrinsic inclination of the living entity (atman) to perform seva (service). It is “transcendental” and “refers to universal and unquestionable laws that are beyond our temporary belief systems. Most adherents prefer to call their tradition sanatana dharma rather than using the more recent term ‘Hinduism’, which they consider has sectarian connotations,” the Iskcon website states.

However, sanatana dharma is an outdated idea that does not match the needs and requirements of today, pointed out R Vijaya Sankar, former editor of the Frontline magazine. “Those dharmas, which stand by a vague concept that means ‘eternal duty’, might have been necessary when the religion was formed. But it is impossible for humankind to consistently stick by an ‘eternal’ duty because people’s needs vary from time to time. Sanatana dharma is a flexible, ahistorical and unscientific set of principles unlike the Constitution of India, which is well defined and has no place for individual interpretations. Besides, the concept of a ‘nation’ is modern, and has nothing to do with ancient sages. Since 1950, we are all bound by the Indian Constitution of India. Other personal beliefs and practices assume relevance only after that,” he said, adding that the Governor was currently acting like an RSS agent. “Statements like these can trigger chaos and even lead to demands for the Constitution to be rewritten.”

The debate

Ravi had stated in his speech that he was a devotee of Lord Ayyappa. However, the criticism he is currently receiving is not due to his personal beliefs, DMK MP Baalu pointed out in his statement. “Considering the position he holds, his expressed opinions must be in adherence to the Constitution and should not violate its laws,” the DMK treasurer added.

Instead, what Ravi said at the event was that “the Constitution does not carry the soul of India”. He went on to add that Bharat used to practise “unity in diversity” even centuries ago, citing the sages’ prayers that “every being must be happy and free of diseases” as an example of the same.

“The sanatana dharma was created during the vedic period, which in turn led to the formation of our rashtra. Bharat was born thousands and thousands of years ago. The Constitution of India was not,” the Governor had stated in his speech.

According to Baalu, the Governor's speech came across like an attempt to tear down the founding principles of the Constitution. “The preamble of the Constitution declares India as a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic. I am obliged to remind the Governor that the Constitution guides the nation, not the sanatana dharma or the rules of Manu,” he said.

In his speech, Ravi had also claimed that Bharat was not created by ‘kings’ like other countries, where emperors waged war and captured lands. “Our nation was created by our sages through light, and sustained by those who followed the sanatana dharma. If we remove the dharma from this equation, we will be reduced to just another crowd. Though we have different languages, regions, climates and cuisines, what binds us together as a family is sanatana dharma,” he had said.

But Baalu disagrees. “Sanatana dharma has separate rules for each caste. But before the rule of law, everyone is equal. It has been hundreds of years since the British took over and busted the laws of the orthodox period, when people were divided into four varnas and classified as superior and inferior. Ravi is still in that trance from centuries ago,” he said.

The Governor had also compared the sanatana dharma with other “abrahminical religions”, which he said saw men as the centre of creation. “They believe that god created all other beings for the enjoyment of men. Sanatana dharma does not say this. We believe we are an integral element of creation, but we make no claims of superiority,” he said.

Ravi also stated that while invaders used to come to Bharat until about the seventh and eighth centuries, defeating the local kings at time, they too became sanatana dharmic. “This was the strength of the dharma,” he said.

In response, Baalu pointed out how a person who is supposed to reflect secular principles was showing an inclination towards one particular religion and making comments against others, thereby instigating violence against them on a public forum. “Someone who supports the New Educational Policy should also know about the changes that happened in Indian society and structure over the past 200 years. Let him not forget that even those whom he intends to incline towards also cannot fully follow the principles of sanatana. Besides, that system stands against women and up to 90% of the population,” he said.

Further criticising Ravi for consistently speaking in favour of the sanatana and against secularism, the DMK leader added that the Constitution and various judgments of the Supreme Court state that governors are subject to the policy decisions of the state government. “It is a violation of the laws for a governor to express religious, Sanatana, and varna views. It contradicts the oath he made while assuming office. I would like to ask the Governor to withdraw his comment,” he added.