DMK, TVS Motors and others contribute to CM Relief Fund in TN

Ever since Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami set up the “Chief Minister Public Relief Fund” calling upon people to make donations towards coronavirus relief measures, donations have been pouring in from various quarters.

The Raj Bhavan on Monday said that Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has donated Rs 1 crore to the CM Relief Fund from Governor’s Discretionary Grant. The Governor has also donated Rs 1 crore separately to Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund. The statement from Raj Bhavan also adds that the Governor has donated his one month’s salary to both the Centre and state relief funds.

P Sathasivam, former Chief Justice of India and former Governor of Kerala, has contributed Rs 1 lakh to CM’s relief fund on March 30. The retired former CJI is settled in Erode district. On March 31, TVS Motor Company through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) wing - Srinivasan Services Trust (SST) - pledged Rs 5 crore to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Relief Fund. SST TVS has also handed over a 'Disinfectant Spray Cannon’ vehicle to Chennai Corporation to help disinfect roads, buildings and streets in the city.

Sakthi Masala, a popular spices brand in the state has also donated Rs 5 crore to the relief fund while Asian Paints and Simpsons have given Rs 2 crore each.

Other private organisations who have donated to the CM Relief Fund are as follows: GRT Jewellers Rs 50 lakh and DLF Foundation Rs 50 lakh, Madras Talkies Rs 10 lakh.

State’s main opposition party DMK has donated Rs 1 crore to the CM’s Relief fund.

DMK MP from Thoothukudi, Kanimozhi has donated Rs 1 crore from her MPLADS Funds.

Ousted DMK leader MK Alagiri has contributed Rs 10 lakh to the fund while hindu religious trust, Kanchi Kamakoti Math, has donated Rs 10 lakh.

An official release from HCL technologies has said that the company has come forward to provide 500 ventilators worth Rs 37.5 crore to the government.

The CM said that all contributions to the Fund will be entitled to 100% Income Tax exemption under Section 80G of the Income Tax Act. According to PTI, total contribution of Rs 36.34 crore has been made towards the CM Public Relief Fund so far.

(With inputs from PTI)