DMK suspends Sivaji Krishnamurthy over controversial remarks against Guv RN Ravi

Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan and the state unit of BJP had approached police with separate complaints, seeking action against DMK functionary Sivaji Krishnamurthy for his 'abusive and intimidatory' speech targeting Governor Ravi.

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, January 15, suspended an office-bearer, Sivaji Krishnamurthy from all his posts and the primary party membership for allegedly using abusive and derogatory language against Governor RN Ravi. A press release by DMK general secretary and senior Minister Duraimurugan said party orator Sivaji Krishnamurthy is suspended for violating party discipline and bringing disrepute to the party. The ruling party, however, did not make any reference to his abusive comments against the Governor.

The suspension came a day after Sivaji sparked a row with derogatory remarks against the Governor while criticising him for deviating from the government-prepared text in his customary address in the Assembly. "If you don't read out the speech given by the government, then go to Kashmir and we will send terrorists so that they gun you down," Sivaji had said while addressing a meeting on Friday. "If the Governor refuses to utter the name of Ambedkar in his speech in the Assembly, do I not have the right to assault him?" he had asked, and made a few other derogatory remarks on Governor Ravi.

Sivaji, who belongs to the Chennai North party district, made the critical remarks against Ravi in connection with him skipping portions of the government-prepared address to the state Assembly. Ravi avoided some paragraphs of the address on January 9 and made some points on his own. He walked out of the House later and there appears to be no signs of the confrontation between Raj Bhavan and the DMK regime fading soon.

Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan and the state unit of BJP have approached police with separate complaints, seeking action against the DMK functionary for his 'abusive and intimidatory' speech, targeting Ravi. In its complaint to Chennai Police Commissioner, Shankar Jiwal, Raj Bhavan said a video of Sivaji using most abusive, defamatory and derogatory language and intimidation against Governor Ravi has been uploaded on various social media platforms, which is 'going viral.'

The Governor's office, providing a copy of the video clip to police, said Sivaji has, in the video footage, used 'foul, abusive, defamatory and intimidatory language' against Ravi. The abusive and intimidatory speech attracts Section 124 of the IPC (assaulting President, Governor, etc., with intent to compel or restrain the exercise of any lawful power) besides other relevant provisions of law, Deputy Secretary to Governor, S Prasanna Ramasamy said in a complaint. The official requested appropriate action. Raj Bhavan officials were unavailable to get an official comment.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai wrote to the Director General of Police and said Sivaji Krishnamurthy, 'a renowned DMK abuser' known for derogatory public speeches, has abused Ravi and made unpardonable remarks in his speeches.

With IANS inputs