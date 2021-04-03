DMKâ€™s Kanimozhi tests positive for coronavirus, cancels campaigning

Kanimozhi has been actively campaigning for the DMK ahead of the April 6 Assembly elections.

news 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election

DMK leader and MP Kanimozhi tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday. She has been actively campaigning for DMK candidates across the state for the upcoming polls in Tamil Nadu.

According to sources close to Kanimozhi, she has cancelled her campaign plans and initially isolated herself at her home in Chennai on hearing her test results. The DMK MP later admitted herself at the Apollo Hospital in Chennai. Kanimozhi was scheduled to travel to Madurai. This comes with just three days to go for the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, scheduled for April 6. The election campaign in Tamil Nadu is scheduled to end at 5 pm on Sunday, as per the Model Code of Conduct.

Several political leaders recently caught coronavirus and recovered from it in the midst of campaigning for the polls. COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu have been on an upward graph since the past month. On Friday, Tamil Nadu reported 3,290 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths. The state health secretary had also reiterated that people should strictly follow mask discipline while participating in political meetings and in public places.

Supriya Sule, NCP MP took to Twitter to wish her a speedy recovery from COVID-19.