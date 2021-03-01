DMK to release vision document for TN in mega rally in Trichy on March 7

“A much-awaited change in government will happen in two months,” DMK chief Stalin said.

news Tamil Nadu Elections

The election fervour in Tamil Nadu has intensified as the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party on Monday announced that the party will be releasing a vision for the upcoming state elections on March 7. The state is set to go to polls on April 6 and results will be announced on May 2.

DMK President and the party’s Chief Ministerial candidate MK Stalin addressed the media on Monday and said, “A much-awaited change in government will happen in two months. We are holding talks regarding constituency allocation with our allies. The manifesto is also getting ready. A meeting is being planned in Trichy on March 7.”

Stalin said that DMK’s principal secretary KN Nehru has been entrusted with the responsibilities for the Trichy rally on March 7. “We will release our vision for Tamil Nadu there. I will release my plans for Tamil Nadu for the next 10 years. Tamil Nadu will reach the number one position in all fields in the next ten years. Based on my interactions with people of Tamil Nadu and with party functionaries, this document was created.”

Meanwhile, Stalin filed his application to contest from the Kolathur assembly constituency on Sunday. This will be the third time that Stalin is contesting from the constituency and with his previous two winning streaks, the DMK leader is hoping for a hattrick. Prior to the 2011 Assembly elections, the DMK chief used to contest from the Thousand Lights assembly constituency.

The Kolathur constituency was carved out of the former Purasawalkam and Villivakkam Assembly segments after the Delimitation of Constituencies in 2008. Kolathur consists of Kolathur, Peravallur, Senthil Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar, Ayanavaram, Periyar Nagar, Poombugar Nagar, Jawahar Nagar, and Sembiyam neighbourhoods.

Stalin’s heir and DMK youth wing secretary, Udhayanidhi Stalin too submitted his application to contest from Chepauk. Chepauk is considered to be DMK’s home forte and was represented by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Kalaignar Karunanidhi thrice. It is speculated that the AIADMK-BJP alliance is likely to field actor Khushboo Sundar against Udhayanidhi. The possible face-off between the two actor-turned-politicians — Udhayandhi and Khushboo — has already gotten all the attention as one among the high-profile face-offs in the state’s upcoming elections.