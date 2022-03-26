DMK MP seeks Rs 100 crore from BJP president Annamalai for defaming CM

news Politics

A defamation notice of Rs 100 crore has been sent to Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai by DMK MP RS Bharati for making derogatory remarks against the Chief Minister MK Stalin's visit to the Dubai Expo. In the defamation notice sent on Saturday, March 26, Bharati has stated that Annamalai has “repeatedly attempted to tarnish, defame and sully” the CM’s reputation by making “completely false, vile and scandalous statements in public”.

Citing two protests that took place in Virudhunagar and Chennai on March 24 and 25, Bharathi has stated that Annamalai has made “several vile, scandalous, malicious and false allegations” against Stalin. Bharathi has alleged Annamalai of saying “anyone doing criminal activities requires an alibi” and that Stalin has travelled to Dubai “only as an alibi, only to commit some crime”.

In the protest at Chennai, the MP has alleged Annamalai of casting “malicious aspersions” about the CM’s official trip to Dubai by saying that “all foreign investments will only be for the benefit of the Chief Minister and his family”.

While “it is well settled that the right to freedom of speech and expression is subject to reasonable restrictions which include defamation of a person”, Bharathi has accused the BJP leader of “making wild, false, baseless and defamatory allegations with scandalous imputations against Stalin”, who is “in discharge of his public duties”.

Stating that Annamalai’s statements made in full public view have caused immense damage to the Chief Minister's social, political and personal reputation, RS Bharathi has put forth three demands: the BJP leader has to tender an unconditional public apology to the CM within 24 hours; he has to cease and desist from making defamatory statements against Stalin and pay damages of Rs 100 crore to the Chief Minister’s relief fund within two days from the date of receipt of the legal notice. He added that if not, legal action shall be initiated against Annamalai.

“I was given to understand DMK has issued a defamation Notice for Rs 100 Cr on me. DMK’s first family treats a mere commoner like me to be equivalent to a ‘Dubai family like them’. I have full faith in our Judiciary. Will face all your threats in court. My fight is for Tamil Nadu”, Annamalai has said to ANI, in response to the defamation order.