DMK MP opposes only Hindu puja at govt event, says all faiths must be represented

MP Senthilkumar shared a video, in which he is seen berating PWD officials for not inviting other religious leaders to perform rituals at the launch of a lake rejuvenation project.

After a ‘Bhoomi Puja’ was conducted to launch a lake rejuvenation project in Tamil Nadu, DMK MP S Senthilkumar visited the spot and berated officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) for having a Hindu priest conduct the puja. The Dharmapuri MP shared a nearly two-minute-long video in which he is heard questioning the officials when he reached the spot, near Pennagaram in his constituency. In the video, Senthilkumar questions why only a Hindu priest was called, saying that representatives of all religions should be invited to offer prayers for any such an event. He is seen asking an official if he was aware that a government function should not involve prayers of only one particular religion.

Pointing to a saffron-clad Hindu priest, the MP asked the official, "What is this? Where are the other religions? Where is the Christian and Muslim? Invite the Church Father, the Imam, invite those who do not profess any religion, the atheists, the Dravidar Kazhagam (representatives)," he said. Dravidar Kazhagam, a rationalist outfit founded by social justice icon Periyar EV Ramasamy, is the parent body of the ruling DMK. Soon after Senthilkumar’s arrival at the lake, those at the spot are seen clearing up the space, even as he continues to question the official.

The official identified himself as being an Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department, and apologised to the MP. "Do you see such things happening in a Chief Minister’s function? This is the Dravidian model of governance. The government is for people belonging to all faiths," the MP told the official. He also made it clear he is not against performing puja, however, such events should involve all faiths. "Do it by inviting everyone," he said.

ஒரு அளவுக்கு மேல் என் பொறுமையை சோதிக்கிறார்கள்.



Trying to Keep my cool.

At times they make me to lose my patience. pic.twitter.com/l1gHdhYkQa July 16, 2022

The MP advised officials present to 'clear' everything, referring to preparations to hold the Bhoomi Puja by the Hindu priest alone. He also told officials to not invite him to such events in the future, involving prayers of a particular religion. After dialogue with the PWD officials, the MP inaugurated the project and no prayers were held as originally scheduled.