DMK MP Gnanathiraviam, 33 others booked for alleged assault

The DMK party leadership has issued a notice to the MP requesting a detailed explanation on the case within seven days.

The Palayamkottai police registered a case against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Gnanathiraviam and 33 others on Monday, June 26, for their alleged involvement in the assault of Godfrey Noble, a self-proclaimed Bishop of Jesus Saves Ministries, Itteri, Tirunelveli.

The incident occurred at the Tirunelveli CSI Diocese administration, where a quarrel had broken out between two warring factions in the presence of Lay Secretary Jayasingh and Bishop Rev. ARGST Barnabas. Noble, a supporter of Bishop Rev. ARGST Barnabas, visited the CSI diocese office in Palayamkottai on the same day, where he was reportedly attacked and forced out by Tirunelveli MP Gnanathiraviamâ€™s supporters. A video capturing the assault, along with the use of offensive language, was shared on social media.

A religious preacher was attacked in office of Church of South India (CSI) Diocese, Tirunelveli. A police complaint hs been filed. There is ongoing dispute between two group of people in running administration. A group is supported by Tirunelveli MP Gnanathiraviam while Noble isâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/1i4eWu3SyY â€” Thinakaran Rajamani (@thinak_) June 26, 2023

The Palayamkottai police filed a case against MP Gnanathiraviam and 33 others based on a complaint lodged by Noble, who alleged that he was slapped and assaulted at the instance of the DMK leader. They have been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 147 (punishment for assault), 294 b (punishment for uttering obscene words), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 109 (punishment of abettment), and 506(1) (punishment for criminal intimidation).

Following this incident, the DMK party leadership issued a notice to the MP on June 27, requesting a detailed explanation within seven days. Failure to provide a satisfactory response within the given timeframe may result in disciplinary actions being taken against him, the notice said. Duraimurugan, general secretary of the DMK, also alleged in the notice that MP Gnanathiraviam was ruining the reputation of the party by acting in such a way.