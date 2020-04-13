DMK moves Madras HC against TN govt ban on parties, NGOs directly feeding the needy

The state government clarified on Monday that it had not banned anyone from distributing food or relief material but asked for essentials to be handed over to district administrations.

news Coronavirus

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) moved the Madras High Court on Monday, challenging a press release issued by the Tamil Nadu government, prohibiting distribution of COVID-19 relief materials by political parties, charitable organisations and volunteers. In a press release on Sunday, the state had advised against the distribution of cooked food and essentials to the needy, terming it a violation of Section 144 orders in place across the state.

Challenging the state government’s ban, the DMK filed a petition in the Madras High Court on Monday. Senior advocate and DMK Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson sought permission from the High Court Registry to move an urgent Lunch Motion on Monday. If the request is accepted by the court, the matter may be taken up on Monday or scheduled for hearing on Wednesday.

“The government press release is irrational, arbitrary, whimsical and fanciful. The [state government] has not considered that cooked food cannot be taken to a government office and await the arrival of the Commissioner or the Block Development Officer. The hunger of the citizens cannot be subjected to bureaucratic red tape. The poor are already starving and require immediate assistance? This move will also lead to official nepotism, discrimination and favouritism leaving the really affected poorest person to die without food and hence is liable to be set aside.” the petition read.

It added, “The impugned press release will strike at the root of the welfare measures undertaken by the [DMK] to ensure the survival of the poor and the needy. The impugned press release brings to a grinding halt the food, ration and sanitation supplies distribution undertaken daily by the DMK party and its office bearers throughout Tamil Nadu.”

With the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, volunteers, members of political parties and NGOs have been distributing rice and other essential commodities to those in need, including the poor, homeless and migrant workers stranded in the state.

The state government release had stated, “Some people, organisations and political parties directly distributing cooked food and essential commodities in various places are in violation of restriction orders. Such uncontrolled actions pave the way for the spread of the virus. Hence, it is asked that volunteers, NGOs, political party cadres and members of other organisations avoid giving essential items directly to the people at a time when the lockdown is in place and paving way for the spread of the virus.”

Warning of action against those violating the advisory, the press also said, “If someone violates this advisory, district administrations and the police department are advised to take appropriate action, considering them as having violated the lockdown.”

Following backlash, however, the Tamil Nadu government issued a ‘clarification’ on Monday via another press release. It sought to clarify that the government had not banned anyone from distributing food or relief material but insisted that volunteers follow the guidelines in order to stop the spread of infection.

“As we do not know, at what time and from whom the virus is carried, with the good intention to avoid the spread of infection, Section 144 has been imposed. In this scenario, volunteers, NGOs should follow certain guidelines to safeguard themselves and to avoid the spread of infection. Hence, unlike the time of floods, cyclones and disasters where people help, health experts say here it will just lead to more infections,” the statement issued on Monday said.

For safe distribution, the relief material could be handed over to the district administration or volunteers could join hands with government-appointed representatives to continue relief measures, the state government reiterated.

Volunteers, NGOs and the public can register themselves at stopcorona.tn.gov.in to help the government with relief measures in each district. Therefore, the intention of the government is not to stop people from extending help, but to ensure safe distribution, keeping the pandemic in mind, the latest release stated.

The statement also said that the press release issued on Sunday was wrongly perceived on account of 'false propaganda' spread by Opposition parties. The government has not done any politics in this, it said.