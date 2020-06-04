DMK MLA J Anbazhagan gets COVID-19, being treated in Chennai hospital

The DMK leader, according to sources, has been out and about for close to a month monitoring relief activity.

news Coronavirus

DMK MLA J Anbazhagan has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after testing positive for coronavirus. The 61-year-old leaders, was actively engaged in DMK Chief MK Stalin's 'Ondrinaivoom Va' intiative to distribute relief material in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to sources, Anbazhagan who is also a district secretary in the party, had a liver transplant surgery close to 25 years ago and that is his only known co-morbidity. The DMK leader has been out and about for close to a month now monitoring relief activity.

Speaking to TNM, a DMK source says, "It was very disheartening for us to hear this. He reported some kind of discomfort on June 2 and after that he was admitted for treatment."

The MLA is being treated in the Dr.Rela Institute and medical centre which is owned by DMK MP Jagathrakshagan.

"We really want him to recover and come back. It is important for the spirit of the party and leaders who are helping with relief efforts," says the DMK source.

Reports further state that the MLA is on a venitlator to help his breathing.

The number of cases reported in Chennai has been on a steady rise over the last week, with the city hitting its highest number on Wednesday. Chennai recorded 1,012 cases while Tamil Nadu's total crossed over 25,000 cases.

11 deaths were reported in the state on Wednesday of which nine patients had cormorbidities. The two other patients however did not report any comorbidities. They were aged 66 and 47.

The Public Health department has maintained that elderly persons and those with comorbidities such as heart issues, diabetis and blood pressure are at high risk if they contract the virus.

So far, the state has discharged 14, 316 patients who have recovered from the virus.