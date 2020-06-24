A DMK man who organised his birthday bash in Thiruvallur district on June 14 has tested positive for coronavirus along with three guests who attended the party. The district police have booked the man under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act.

Guna (alias) Gunasekaran, a State General Body member of DMK, had celebrated his birthday on June 14, while the lockdown norms for congregation of huge numbers of people in public places were still in effect, in his own Mango orchard in Kannambakkam under the Arambakkam police station limits. Around 64 people had attended the bash including his wife Malathi Gunasekaran, who is also a local politician.

A day after the party, four persons including the DMK man developed symptoms and were tested positive for coronavirus. Meanwhile, the police also came to know of the incident and began the task of identifying and tracing all those who had attended the event. The district health officials are now screening the others who had attended the celebrations for symptoms and are putting them on home quarantine.

The police have seized nine motorbikes and four cars in total from those who had attended the bash and registered FIR against the man under sections 188 [Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant], 269 [Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life] of the IPC, section 51 [Punishment for obstruction of duty of a public servant] of the Disaster Management act and section 3 [Penalty for disobedience of this act] of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

As of Tuesday, Thiruvallur district has 2,826 COVID-19 cases of which 1,312 patients are still under treatment. The district has also reported 44 deaths due to COVID-19. Parts of Thiruvallur have also been under a strict lockdown since June 19 till June 30 to slowdown the spread of the virus.