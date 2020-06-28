DMK leader Stalin issues 'one last warning' to TN CM Edappadi in video statement

"He is the sole reason for a great devastation,” Stalin said.

DMK chief MK Stalin has accused Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami of not paying heed to any advice from him or anyone else, thereby increasing the devastation caused by the novel coronavirus in Tamil Nadu.

“I’ve been giving them (the ruling party) hundreds of advises, keeping people’s welfare in mind. He is being careless. His arrogant behaviour has resulted in cases increasing by 2000, 2500, 3000, 3500… daily. Fifty deaths are being reported daily,” he said in a video titled “One last warning” on Sunday.

Stalin warned the Chief Minister to not play with people’s lives and said, “According to a report in The Times of India, Dr Jacob John has said community spread has begun. But Edappadi K Palaniswami denies it. Do not play with people’s lives,” he said, adding, “Neither does he listen to what I have to say, nor does he listen to anyone else. That is why the state is facing a great disaster. He is the sole reason for a great devastation.”

Instead of taking measures to curb the containment of the virus, Stalin accused Palaniswami of focussing on projects that bring in revenue. “Tender, commission, collection is all he knows,” he said.

Listing out some of the suggestions he has given in the past, like postponing the Assembly sessions, increasing testing, closing of TASMAC, postponing 10th standard exams and so on, Stalin accused, “Isn’t Koyambedu enough? To prove that he lacks planning?”

Stalin also pointed out the times the Chief Minister claimed that the virus would not last long. “First he said it won't come, then he said we can save even if it comes. Then he said it’s only a rich man’s disease. Then he said it would end in just three days. It has been three months. Now that the spread has not been contained he has said only god knows,” Stalin teased.

He also referred to the father-son death in Sathankulam and said the government has committed the second big murder in the district after the Sterlite incident in which police shot and killed 13 protesters who had gathered to protest against the opening of a Sterlite plant.

“I now have only one suggestion to give the Chief Minister. After controlling the virus give yourself credit and not while it's still prevalent.” he ended his statement.

Reacting to Stalin’s press statement Tamil Nadu Chief Minister responded by saying the opposition party leader was playing politics in the matter. “Has he said how to reduce cases, how to cure people? He is only criticising the Chief Minister and the government. We are showing care to ensure people are getting better. Even developed countries like Britain and Spain are struggling with the virus,” Edappadi K Palaniswami said.