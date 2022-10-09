DMK General Council elevates Kanimozhi as Deputy General Secretary

MK Stalin was elected unopposed as DMK president, and will continue to hold the post.

news politics

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Sunday, October 9, was elected unopposed as the President of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for a second term during the partyâ€™s general council meeting. Stalin was elected the president of the party in August, 2018, following the death of former Chief Minister, DMK party president and his father M Karunanidhi.

The newly constituted general council meeting was held at St Georgeâ€™s School in Aminjikarai, Chennai. Usually, the general council takes place at Kalaignar Arangam in Anna Arivalayam. Over 5000 party workers were present at the meeting on Sunday.

Senior leader Duraimurugan was elected as General Secretary, while TR Baalu was also elected unopposed for the post of Treasurer of the DMK. While KN Nehru was appointed as the principal secretary headquarters of the party, Minister of Co-operation I Periyasamy, Minister for Higher Education Dr K Ponmudy, Nilgiris MP A Raja, Rajya Sabha MP Andhiyur Selvaraj, and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi were elected as the deputy General Secretaries. Sriperumbudur MP TR Baalu has been appointed as the partyâ€™s treasurer for the second time. MK Stalin had filed his nomination papers on October 7 for the post of DMK party president.

Kanimozhi, who is already heading the womenâ€™s wing of the DMK, was elevated as one of the Deputy General Secretary of the party. The appointment of Kanimozhi as deputy general secretary was announced by party president MK Stalin at the general council meeting. Kanimozhi is the only woman leader occupying the top posts of the DMK. Previously, the deputy general secretary post was held by women leaders Sarguna Pandian and Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan. Earlier in September, senior DMK leader Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan had announced her decision to retire from active politics. The 75-year-old leader was the deputy general secretary of the party.