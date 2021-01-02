DMK denies inviting AIMIM chief Owaisi for DMK-led conference on January 6

On Friday, a controversy erupted after a few reports said that DMK minority wing secretary Masthan visited Hyderabad to invite Owaisi for the meeting.

The DMK on Friday denied inviting All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi for the party meeting scheduled in Chennai on January 6. The DMK added that the scheduled meeting will only be held with alliance partners. However, it is important to note that AIMIMâ€™s state president Vakkil Ahmed confirmed information about the invitation a little before the denial.

On Friday, DMKâ€™s minority wing secretary Dr Masthan said that his visit to Hyderabad for inviting Owaisi was false. The meeting will be held only with alliance partners and will be chaired by DMK chief Stalin.

Controversy erupted on Friday after few reports said that the minority wing secretary Masthan visited Hyderabad to invite Owaisi for the meeting. Soon, reports also led to speculation that DMK will form an alliance with AIMIM for the upcoming Assembly elections.

DMK supporters condemned the move and the possible alliance with AIMIM.

AIMIM has been criticised as being responsible for the defeat of RJD in Bihar elections, though statistics proved that was not the case. Even Muslim outfits in Tamil Nadu criticised AIMIM for Bihar election results, and accused him of splitting the votes of opposition parties. Some of the members even alleged that Owaisi was the B team of BJP. Owaisi has however rejected such criticism strongly and has reiterated that in a democratic setup, any party has the rights to contest in any region and AIMIM was winning the trust of mainly Muslim voters as they no longer prefer other mainstream parties.

AIMIM earlier confirmed to TNM that their party will be contesting in the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections and they are holding talks with possible alliance partners.

Vakeel Ahmed had said that the party is currently surveying constituencies where they can win. He also said that AIMIM aims to contest in 25 to 30 seats, especially in north Tamil Nadu where they have a stronghold. The DMK is currently in an alliance with IUML and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi.