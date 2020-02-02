DMK demands TN Minister Rajenthra Bhalaji's resignation over 'Hindu terrorism' remark

The Minister had alleged that if Islamic fundamentalism is allowed to grow, then the rise of Hindu terrorism cannot be stemmed.

The DMK has demanded that Minister Rajenthra Bhalaji be removed from his post in the AIADMK cabinet and action be initiated against him for inciting communal violence. This after the Minister, in an interview to Puthiya Thalaimurai, alleged that if Islamic fundamentalism is allowed to grow, then the rise of Hindu terrorism cannot be stemmed.

The Minister's statement came when he began talking about the murder of a BJP functionary named Vijaya Raghu in Trichy. He was murdered on January 27, allegedly by a man named Mittai Babu and his accomplice M Hari Prasad. And while the police have maintained that the crime was committed over previous enmity, the Minister claimed that the murder was communal in nature.

"In Trichy, a BJP functionary was killed by a Muslim extremist," the Minister said on the TV programme. And when the anchor pointed out that the police have dismissed this claim, he added, "He could have been murdered for several reasons. But the manner in which he was murdered was religious. Instead of coming from the front, they have hacked him on the back. This was planned for a month by Mittai Babu. Can we forget?"

The minister went on to say, "Yes there was a previous enmity. They would have said — You have a previous enmity. You finish him. We will take care of you. If they keep allowing Islamic fundamentalism to grow, if they continue killing Hindus, if DMK supports organisations that kill Hindus, then nobody can stop Hindu terrorism from rising."

He also accused the DMK of criticising the actions of one community but ignoring the action of another. Some parties with the intention of creating Islamic terrorism, are politicising this matter. Then, he claimed, 'we can't stop Hindu terrorism'.

While acknowledging the loss of Muslim votes over the AIADMK's support for the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Minister said, "In areas where Muslims live, we used to get half the votes. But today, we don't even get 10. I am not even denying this. They have taken a stand that the DMK is fully supporting them. Innocent Muslims are being brainwashed and are being made to pick up weapons. They incite violence, try to get the Muslim vote bank and sacrifice Hindus who are in the majority."

Responding to these allegations, DMK Chief MK Stalin said on Twitter, "With hate in his heart, and venom in his words, Minister Rajenthra Bhalaji is taking the state towards a path of violence. We condemn this. He took an oath to become Minister but is becoming unlawful. The Governor must remove him from his post and action must be taken against him."